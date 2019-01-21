Manchester United : We've got so much love for Rashford's form

While goals gained Rashford his early headlines, his pace, fearlessness and unpredictability made up the cornerstones of his game. Just as the teenage iterations of the greats bore their future hallmarks - Bobby Charlton thundering home with either foot, Best twisting blood, Paul Scholes exploiting space - Rashford's essence was there from the off. What always needs to follow, in every case, is consistency and functionality.

Those have been steadily growing in Rashford's game and, following Solskjaer's appointment, the youngster is now privy to a higher education of the greatest relevance. While some believe goalscorers are born rather than made, United's current manager posits that the art of finishing can be taught - something he quickly sought to impart on Marcus and the rest of the Reds' forward roster.

'I wasn't born with it,' said Solskjaer. 'I studied finishing, I studied goals, I studied movement, I worked on my mentality, because that's key. You know you'll miss chances, but you can't do anything about them. It's all about the next one. You've got to be one step ahead as a striker to create that space you need because that's your best friend, apart from the ball.

'That was my strength: to put the ball in the net. I'm sure I can give these boys a little bit of that detail into the goals because talent, physical attributes - all these boys have got loads more than me.

'I want to get into their heads and how they are thinking because that's the only thing they can control really - how they approach different situations. Focus in training, score loads of goals during training sessions. If you've not scored enough during the game, you finish the day off with some extra finishing. Finishing is different to shooting - I've always said that. The thought process should be done in the training sessions, then naturally you will do it in the games.'