MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : We've got so much love for Rashford's form

01/21/2019 | 06:24pm EST

While goals gained Rashford his early headlines, his pace, fearlessness and unpredictability made up the cornerstones of his game. Just as the teenage iterations of the greats bore their future hallmarks - Bobby Charlton thundering home with either foot, Best twisting blood, Paul Scholes exploiting space - Rashford's essence was there from the off. What always needs to follow, in every case, is consistency and functionality.

Those have been steadily growing in Rashford's game and, following Solskjaer's appointment, the youngster is now privy to a higher education of the greatest relevance. While some believe goalscorers are born rather than made, United's current manager posits that the art of finishing can be taught - something he quickly sought to impart on Marcus and the rest of the Reds' forward roster.

'I wasn't born with it,' said Solskjaer. 'I studied finishing, I studied goals, I studied movement, I worked on my mentality, because that's key. You know you'll miss chances, but you can't do anything about them. It's all about the next one. You've got to be one step ahead as a striker to create that space you need because that's your best friend, apart from the ball.

'That was my strength: to put the ball in the net. I'm sure I can give these boys a little bit of that detail into the goals because talent, physical attributes - all these boys have got loads more than me.

'I want to get into their heads and how they are thinking because that's the only thing they can control really - how they approach different situations. Focus in training, score loads of goals during training sessions. If you've not scored enough during the game, you finish the day off with some extra finishing. Finishing is different to shooting - I've always said that. The thought process should be done in the training sessions, then naturally you will do it in the games.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:23:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,20
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.00%3 216
TUI9.72%9 013
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.72%4 499
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.50%4 483
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.95%2 654
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.91%2 344
