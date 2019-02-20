Manchester United : We've teamed up with Marriott International

The new partnership launches today with a film that features familiar faces from the Manchester United first team and team management, bringing these magical moments to life.

Manchester United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments: 'Marriott International is the leader in its field and we're excited to be partnering with them as Marriott launches its new travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy. Together we look forward to creating some unforgettable moments for Marriott Bonvoy members, inspired by the thrill and excitement that only Manchester United can create for fans around the world.'

With the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme, members have access to its extraordinary portfolio of global brands and properties in 130 countries and territories, as well as unmatched member benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments' experiences.

Marriott International Global Marketing Officer, Karin Timpone, comments: 'We are thrilled to offer compelling benefits to Marriott Bonvoy members, now expanded to include unique Manchester United experiences. This marketing partnership enables our members to access special VIP game experiences by using the points they've accumulated during hotel stays for unprecedented, exclusive experiences.'