Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/20 10:13:02 am
20.195 USD   -0.02%
09:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : We've teamed up with Marriott International
PU
08:34aYOUNG : We fear no-one in the cup
PU
02:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : and Me
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : We've teamed up with Marriott International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 09:34am EST

The new partnership launches today with a film that features familiar faces from the Manchester United first team and team management, bringing these magical moments to life.

Manchester United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments: 'Marriott International is the leader in its field and we're excited to be partnering with them as Marriott launches its new travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy. Together we look forward to creating some unforgettable moments for Marriott Bonvoy members, inspired by the thrill and excitement that only Manchester United can create for fans around the world.'

With the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme, members have access to its extraordinary portfolio of global brands and properties in 130 countries and territories, as well as unmatched member benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments' experiences.

Marriott International Global Marketing Officer, Karin Timpone, comments: 'We are thrilled to offer compelling benefits to Marriott Bonvoy members, now expanded to include unique Manchester United experiences. This marketing partnership enables our members to access special VIP game experiences by using the points they've accumulated during hotel stays for unprecedented, exclusive experiences.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
09:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : We've teamed up with Marriott International
PU
08:34aYOUNG : We fear no-one in the cup
PU
08:28aMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba dazzles as United knock Chelsea out of FA Cup
AQ
04:37aMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho salutes Wenger
AQ
04:20aHarry Kane could make comeback this weekend
AQ
04:20aLUNENG COACH : Fellaini to play vital role as Luneng aims big
AQ
04:08aMANCHESTER UNITED : New era of YouTube sports club channels
AQ
02:18aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sergio Romero proving to be the perfect cup specialist for M..
AQ
02:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : and Me
PU
01:12aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri on the brink after chelsea crisis meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 127,49
P/E ratio 2020 168,83
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capitalization 2 544 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 321
TUI-20.08%6 553
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.36%4 844
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 724
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED15.99%2 878
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS0.96%2 442
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.