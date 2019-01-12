Manchester United : 'We want to put on a show at Wembley'

Lingard has been in sensational form on a personal level, with all four of his goals and two of his three assists this season coming since the start of December.

Jesse is happy with the way he's been playing and believes contributing in the final third is key as a forward.

'I think it's very important,' he said. 'Obviously as an attacking player, goals, assists and winning matches are the most important things and us as forwards have been doing well at the moment. Hopefully we can carry it on for the rest of the season.'

Jesse, who has been involved in four of Solskjaer's five games so far, netted against Spurs at Academy level in the 2012/13 season.

But the England international will be hoping to score against the north London outfit for the first time as a first-team player and continue his impressive goalscoring record for club and country at Wembley.

