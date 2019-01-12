Log in
Manchester United PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
News 
News

Manchester United : 'We want to put on a show at Wembley'

01/12/2019 | 02:13am EST

Lingard has been in sensational form on a personal level, with all four of his goals and two of his three assists this season coming since the start of December.

Jesse is happy with the way he's been playing and believes contributing in the final third is key as a forward.

'I think it's very important,' he said. 'Obviously as an attacking player, goals, assists and winning matches are the most important things and us as forwards have been doing well at the moment. Hopefully we can carry it on for the rest of the season.'

Jesse, who has been involved in four of Solskjaer's five games so far, netted against Spurs at Academy level in the 2012/13 season.

But the England international will be hoping to score against the north London outfit for the first time as a first-team player and continue his impressive goalscoring record for club and country at Wembley.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 07:13:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.11%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.93%2 351
