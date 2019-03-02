Manchester United : What it meant to score at the Stretford End

'It's my best day,' he told MUTV afterwards. 'My first Premier League goal, and in a difficult game, so I'm very happy.
'There were a lot of beautiful goals, I think it was a difficult day for the goalkeepers.
'When I received the ball, I saw Luke [Shaw] coming on my left and I was going to give him the ball but it was so nicely on my right foot, I thought I would shoot. I'd been practicing in training yesterday with Granty [Lee Grant] and it gave me a lot of confidence as I put four in the top corner from exactly the same range. So, today, I had a good feeling and I went for it.
'It's amazing [to score a goal like that at the Stretford End]. You feel a lot of emotions and I'm very happy and hopefully there will be many more to come.'
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 19:28:03 UTC