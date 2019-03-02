Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Manchester United : What it meant to score at the Stretford End

03/02/2019

'It's my best day,' he told MUTV afterwards. 'My first Premier League goal, and in a difficult game, so I'm very happy.

'There were a lot of beautiful goals, I think it was a difficult day for the goalkeepers.

'When I received the ball, I saw Luke [Shaw] coming on my left and I was going to give him the ball but it was so nicely on my right foot, I thought I would shoot. I'd been practicing in training yesterday with Granty [Lee Grant] and it gave me a lot of confidence as I put four in the top corner from exactly the same range. So, today, I had a good feeling and I went for it.

'It's amazing [to score a goal like that at the Stretford End]. You feel a lot of emotions and I'm very happy and hopefully there will be many more to come.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 19:28:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,21
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.11%3 299
TUI-23.15%6 259
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.27%5 069
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.83%4 880
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.03%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.80%2 271
