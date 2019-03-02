Manchester United : What it meant to score at the Stretford End

'It's my best day,' he told MUTV afterwards. 'My first Premier League goal, and in a difficult game, so I'm very happy.

'There were a lot of beautiful goals, I think it was a difficult day for the goalkeepers.

'When I received the ball, I saw Luke [Shaw] coming on my left and I was going to give him the ball but it was so nicely on my right foot, I thought I would shoot. I'd been practicing in training yesterday with Granty [Lee Grant] and it gave me a lot of confidence as I put four in the top corner from exactly the same range. So, today, I had a good feeling and I went for it.

'It's amazing [to score a goal like that at the Stretford End]. You feel a lot of emotions and I'm very happy and hopefully there will be many more to come.'