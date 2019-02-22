Manchester United : What's the latest on Lingard and Martial?

HOW ABOUT LIVERPOOL?

Jurgen Klopp's side, who are second in the Premier League table, will welcome back key defender Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman missed Tuesday night's goalless draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League through suspension.

But fellow centre-back Dejan Lovren is set to be sidelined again with a hamstring injury, while Joe Gomez isn't expected to return for several weeks as he undergoes surgery on a broken ankle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury against Bayern at Anfield in midweek

Klopp could give a further update on the Merseysiders' squad later today (Friday).

