Manchester United : When United made history in Japan

THE FAN

Graham Hulse

'Seeing us become world champions was the ultimate experience. It was even more special as I was able to share the moment with my son Robert, who lives and works in Fukuoka, southwest Japan. The last time we'd seen each other was at the Champions League final in Moscow and as soon as I knew United would be playing in Japan I was always going to come.

'For my retirement present to myself I decided to travel to every European away game, and of course, to Japan. I flew out two days before the first game from Manchester to Amsterdam and then on to Tokyo. I came close to not making the trip after my wife was taken ill a few days before I was due to leave, but thankfully it wasn't too serious and she insisted that I go.

'As well as watching United with my son, I'd also managed to get a ticket for a friend flying in from Australia. Unfortunately a family bereavement prevented him from making the journey, so I was left with a spare ticket. But as I boarded the plane at Manchester airport, I heard a young lad, Oliver, sat in front of me shout over to someone wearing a United shirt asking if he had an extra ticket. He didn't, so I tapped him on the shoulder and offered him my spare. The plane was still on the tarmac yet we'd already got chatting and done the deal.

'As well as Oliver, I met so many great people during my trip and enjoyed sing-songs in Paddy Foley's Irish pub in Roppongi. Two fans I met there actually took me to the FA Cup tie at Southampton and I went to Derby with them last week.

'I've been lucky enough to see a lot of Japan over the years and the support for United is phenomenal. Wherever I wore my scarf, people wanted to shake my hand or have a photo - I felt like a real celebrity! I have nothing but happy memories from a very enjoyable trip.'

*This feature was first published in a January 2009 edition of United Review.