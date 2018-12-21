Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : When United made history in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 06:16am CET

THE FAN

Graham Hulse

'Seeing us become world champions was the ultimate experience. It was even more special as I was able to share the moment with my son Robert, who lives and works in Fukuoka, southwest Japan. The last time we'd seen each other was at the Champions League final in Moscow and as soon as I knew United would be playing in Japan I was always going to come.

'For my retirement present to myself I decided to travel to every European away game, and of course, to Japan. I flew out two days before the first game from Manchester to Amsterdam and then on to Tokyo. I came close to not making the trip after my wife was taken ill a few days before I was due to leave, but thankfully it wasn't too serious and she insisted that I go.

'As well as watching United with my son, I'd also managed to get a ticket for a friend flying in from Australia. Unfortunately a family bereavement prevented him from making the journey, so I was left with a spare ticket. But as I boarded the plane at Manchester airport, I heard a young lad, Oliver, sat in front of me shout over to someone wearing a United shirt asking if he had an extra ticket. He didn't, so I tapped him on the shoulder and offered him my spare. The plane was still on the tarmac yet we'd already got chatting and done the deal.

'As well as Oliver, I met so many great people during my trip and enjoyed sing-songs in Paddy Foley's Irish pub in Roppongi. Two fans I met there actually took me to the FA Cup tie at Southampton and I went to Derby with them last week.

'I've been lucky enough to see a lot of Japan over the years and the support for United is phenomenal. Wherever I wore my scarf, people wanted to shake my hand or have a photo - I felt like a real celebrity! I have nothing but happy memories from a very enjoyable trip.'

*This feature was first published in a January 2009 edition of United Review.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 05:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
07:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solksjaer's strange start
AQ
07:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Happyby hammers
AQ
06:26aUnited hoping Solskjaer revives rescue routine
AQ
06:17aUnited hoping Solskjaer revives rescue routine
AQ
06:16aMANCHESTER UNITED : When United made history in Japan
PU
04:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho Leaves Manchester United With 30m Euros In His Pock..
AQ
03:49aShaqiri unshackled 'n' unleashed
AQ
03:09aShaqiri unshackled 'n' unleashed
AQ
12/20FPL TIPS : Chelsea's Hazard and Man City's Sterling battle for GW18 captaincy
AQ
12/20MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer vows to get Man United players enjoying football a..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 48,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 119,20
P/E ratio 2020 156,49
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 444 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-5.05%3 125
TUI-27.20%8 504
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.38%4 546
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS-13.14%4 164
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-29.15%2 287
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE22.68%2 239
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.