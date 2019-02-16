Manchester United : Why I thought Teddy was the two-goal hero in 1999

I allowed myself a primal scream of outpouring of emotion after jumping around with everybody else, hugging strangers as you only do at football. We weren't even near our allocated seats. I regained my composure to see us being awarded another corner. On television, you could see Bayern's players had gone, mentally, but I was oblivious to this and was certainly not prepared for what was to follow.

David Beckham swings the set-piece in and I see Sheringham, in front of my own eyes, win it in the air. I honestly have no recollection of those next few seconds. I just saw the ball in the net and, again, the whole place went absolutely crazy.

When a third huge adrenaline rush arrived with the final whistle, I felt like I was almost hyper-ventilating with excitement. Oh no, I'd celebrated the equaliser so much, I didn't have enough in me for this most unexpected of endings!

No relief or exhaustion or smug satisfaction. Just pure elation. We'd done it. We'd actually won the European Cup, a trophy I'd have to see Liverpool lift time and time again in my youth. The players' celebrations in front of us seemed to go on forever. Roy Keane and Paul Scholes being forced to take some of the acclaim. David May orchestrating 'Sit Down' by James and capturing the moment perfectly.