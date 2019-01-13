Log in
News

Manchester United : Why is Alexis not involved?

01/13/2019 | 11:24am EST

Paul Pogba has been selected from the off against Spurs having recovered from a leg injury which he sustained against Newcastle and forced him to fly out late to our trip to Dubai.

Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera are alongside him in midfield and fans will remember the Spaniard scoring last time we faced Tottenham at Wembley, in the FA Cup semi-final win last season.

Solskjaer has picked an exciting front three of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and he believes the Reds can move forward quickly.

'With a full week of training you miss the games and finally today has come. We want to see progress from the first four or five games, we want to see a team that defends well because we are playing against a very good attacking team,' he continued.

'We want to see that when we win the ball we go forward and attack quickly because we have pace up front with Jesse, Marcus and Anthony, and Paul to join in as well. And then we need the balance in behind because you can't let these counterattack on us.'

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Lamela, Llorente, Foyth, Skipp.

United: De Gea, Young (c), Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Dalot, Andreas, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 16:23:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
