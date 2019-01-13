Manchester United : Why is Alexis not involved?

Paul Pogba has been selected from the off against Spurs having recovered from a leg injury which he sustained against Newcastle and forced him to fly out late to our trip to Dubai.

Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera are alongside him in midfield and fans will remember the Spaniard scoring last time we faced Tottenham at Wembley, in the FA Cup semi-final win last season.

Solskjaer has picked an exciting front three of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and he believes the Reds can move forward quickly.

'With a full week of training you miss the games and finally today has come. We want to see progress from the first four or five games, we want to see a team that defends well because we are playing against a very good attacking team,' he continued.

'We want to see that when we win the ball we go forward and attack quickly because we have pace up front with Jesse, Marcus and Anthony, and Paul to join in as well. And then we need the balance in behind because you can't let these counterattack on us.'

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Lamela, Llorente, Foyth, Skipp.

United: De Gea, Young (c), Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Romero, Dalot, Andreas, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku.

