MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
My previous session
News 
News

Manchester United : Why is Martial missing?

12/26/2018 | 04:30pm CET

Solskjaer was also asked if he dreamed of this return to Old Trafford as United boss, how the Reds must perform like we did against Cardiff last time out.

'To be fair a few years ago, yes,' he replied. 'Lately, I have just settled down back home and I never thought this was going to happen so you do pinch yourself once in a while. It's a game we need to perform as well as we did against Cardiff. It is a new game, we can't rely on that once performance and think it's going to happen by itself again,' he continued.

'We want to get back to coming here at Old Trafford and over the first 10 minutes, not doing anything, but attack, try and get the crowd on their feet and, of course, try and get the first goal.

'I am quite calm now, I am just looking forward to it. I am a lot calmer than I thought I was going to be.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 15:29:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 48,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 114,18
P/E ratio 2020 149,90
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
Capitalization 2 397 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-8.84%3 041
TUI-27.46%8 358
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-5.26%4 465
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS-14.55%4 081
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE27.26%2 319
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-30.75%2 091
