Manchester United : Why is Martial missing?

Solskjaer was also asked if he dreamed of this return to Old Trafford as United boss, how the Reds must perform like we did against Cardiff last time out.

'To be fair a few years ago, yes,' he replied. 'Lately, I have just settled down back home and I never thought this was going to happen so you do pinch yourself once in a while. It's a game we need to perform as well as we did against Cardiff. It is a new game, we can't rely on that once performance and think it's going to happen by itself again,' he continued.

'We want to get back to coming here at Old Trafford and over the first 10 minutes, not doing anything, but attack, try and get the crowd on their feet and, of course, try and get the first goal.

'I am quite calm now, I am just looking forward to it. I am a lot calmer than I thought I was going to be.'