Manchester United : Why is Rashford getting a plaque?

The 21-year-old striker made his 100th Premier League appearance when he started last Sunday's 1-0 victory at Leicester City, and he duly marked the occasion when he scored a winner in the first half.

Only Ryan Giggs has reached the same three-figure landmark at a younger age in the Premier League for United and only by 21 days, although the Welshman did have some outings in the competition's previous guise, the old Division One.

There are plans to honour Rashford's first ton of games at the Academy building, which already has graphics of Marcus and other homegrown talents adorning the corridors.