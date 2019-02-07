Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Why it was a mixed night for PSG

02/07/2019 | 03:55am EST

TUCHEL HANDED OUT A DEBUT
PSG signed Leandro Paredes from Zenit Saint Petersburg in January for a reported fee of £35million, and the 24-year-old Argentina midfielder made a first appearance for his new club on Wednesday.

Wearing the no.8 shirt, Tuchel's new acquisition almost scored with a couple of first-half free-kicks and otherwise enjoyed a straightforward night against the unfancied Villefranche side.

'It was a good opportunity to play Leandro for 60 or 70 minutes and, ultimately, he went the full 120,' said Tuchel. 'Obviously, this will have consequences. As he played 120 minutes here, I am not sure if he will be able to play for much more than an hour against Bordeaux this weekend.

'Leandro played well -- he was very reliable in the middle. He never lost the ball, showed his quality with some passes and was creative. It was not easy, but he showed his quality here.'

Due to Zenit's participation in the UEFA Europa League this season, Paredes is available to play in the Champions League and could feature against us.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:54:00 UTC
