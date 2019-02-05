Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : Why we will never forget Munich

02/05/2019 | 07:45pm EST

'The unfortunate thing was that games weren't really shown on TV and working-class people couldn't afford TV those days, so you hardly saw them playing.

'Most fans, including me, would listen to matches like the European Cup tie against Red Star on the radio. But they [the Busby Babes] would be the team that everyone would want to watch.

'I was fortunate enough to watch them live a couple of times but only in friendly matches. The one player that always stood out was Duncan Edwards.

'It's important we all remember what happened at Munich. The day itself, 6 February, was the date I signed for United five years after the crash in 1963. If that crash hadn't happened, I don't think I would have been anywhere near [playing for] Manchester United. I'm sure of that.'

SCOTT MCTOMINAY

'Last year was the first time I've come here [to Old Trafford for a Munich anniversary] and everyone was immaculately dressed. It was an occasion you want to be a part of, to pay tribute to those who died in the Munich Air Disaster.

'Having grown up coming through the Academy, it's obviously something that is really close to my heart and the whole football club in general.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 00:44:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 120,74
P/E ratio 2020 159,88
EV / Sales 2019 4,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
Capitalization 2 410 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.58%3 142
TUI10.77%9 156
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.91%4 664
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS8.66%4 599
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED8.10%2 682
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE4.30%2 555
