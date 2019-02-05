Manchester United : Why we will never forget Munich

'The unfortunate thing was that games weren't really shown on TV and working-class people couldn't afford TV those days, so you hardly saw them playing.

'Most fans, including me, would listen to matches like the European Cup tie against Red Star on the radio. But they [the Busby Babes] would be the team that everyone would want to watch.

'I was fortunate enough to watch them live a couple of times but only in friendly matches. The one player that always stood out was Duncan Edwards.

'It's important we all remember what happened at Munich. The day itself, 6 February, was the date I signed for United five years after the crash in 1963. If that crash hadn't happened, I don't think I would have been anywhere near [playing for] Manchester United. I'm sure of that.'

SCOTT MCTOMINAY

'Last year was the first time I've come here [to Old Trafford for a Munich anniversary] and everyone was immaculately dressed. It was an occasion you want to be a part of, to pay tribute to those who died in the Munich Air Disaster.

'Having grown up coming through the Academy, it's obviously something that is really close to my heart and the whole football club in general.