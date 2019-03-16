Manchester United : Wolves 2 United 1

United: Romero, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic (Mata 86), Herrera (A. Pereira 70), Pogba (c), Lingard, Martial, Rashford.
Subs not used: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Fred.
Scorers: Rashford 90
Bookings: Matic, Rashford, Herrera, Lindelof.
Wolves: Ruddy, Doherty, Neves, Jimenez (Costa 90), Bolt, Coady (c), Jota (Traore 87), Otto, Moutinho, Saiss, Dendoncker.
Subs not used: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Gibbs-White, Vinagre.
Scorers: Jimenez 70, Jota 76
Bookings: Boly, Neves, Coady.
Attendance: 31,004