MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/01 11:38:03 am
20.27 USD   +0.65%
Manchester United : 'You don't lose your attacking instincts'

03/01/2019 | 10:59am EST

United's away form has been exemplary since caretaker manager Solskjaer took charge in mid-December, but United have not won at Old Trafford since the 2-1 victory over Brighton on 19 January - a run which included the defeat to PSG and two hard-fought draws against Burnley and Liverpool.

Young believes Saturday's visitors, Southampton, will pose a similarly challenging test. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have lost just one of their five away games since the turn of the year - despite their embattled position in the league table - and have drawn their last two meetings with the Reds.

'It's never easy when you go down there [to St. Mary's] and it's never easy when they come here,'
he suggests. 'When teams do come we're full of confidence and I think we've got that fear-factor back in us here. Teams come and sit behind the ball and it's down to us to break them down, and I'm sure if we go out there and play as well as we can do then we'll be able to get the three points.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 15:58:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,21
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.11%3 312
TUI-23.82%6 263
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.00%5 088
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 898
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED16.03%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-4.56%2 287
