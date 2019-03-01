Manchester United : 'You don't lose your attacking instincts'

United's away form has been exemplary since caretaker manager Solskjaer took charge in mid-December, but United have not won at Old Trafford since the 2-1 victory over Brighton on 19 January - a run which included the defeat to PSG and two hard-fought draws against Burnley and Liverpool.

Young believes Saturday's visitors, Southampton, will pose a similarly challenging test. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have lost just one of their five away games since the turn of the year - despite their embattled position in the league table - and have drawn their last two meetings with the Reds.

'It's never easy when you go down there [to St. Mary's] and it's never easy when they come here,'

he suggests. 'When teams do come we're full of confidence and I think we've got that fear-factor back in us here. Teams come and sit behind the ball and it's down to us to break them down, and I'm sure if we go out there and play as well as we can do then we'll be able to get the three points.'