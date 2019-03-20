Log in
Manchester United : Young Reds out on international duty

03/20/2019 | 12:26pm EDT
At Under-21 level, Lee O'Connor has been called up by Republic of Ireland after winning the Under-19 Player of the Year for his country. The defender has already trained with the senior squad, when Martin O'Neill was in charge, and is taking on Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland have handed Ethan Galbraith his first inclusion in the same age group, as the midfielder continues to rise through the ranks with his homeland. Goalkeepers Dean Henderson, who is shining for Sheffield United on loan as they push for promotion, and Alex Fojticek have been named in England and Slovakia's Under-21 squads respectively.

Tahith Chong, who has been involved with United's senior side under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is again with the Netherlands Under-21s. Regan Poole, currently on loan at Newport County, is with Wales in the same age group.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:24:10 UTC
