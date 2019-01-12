Manchester United : Your best Wembley moments

Daniel Law: 'So many to choose from! Martial's last-minute winner v Everton, Lingard's screamer in the FA Cup final and Ibra against Southampton [in the 2017 League Cup final].'

Ben Ashelford: 'I met Paddy Crerand and Ron Atkinson outside the ground before our FA Cup semi-final with Spurs in April [2018].'

Jonathan Steed: 'Taking my son to Wembley for the first time in 2018, for the FA Cup semi against Spurs.'

Alan Tulip: 'Beating Chelsea in the Community Shield when they didn't score a single penalty [in 2007].'

Let's hope for some more great memories from Sunday's game!

