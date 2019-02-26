Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Your essential guide to Palace v United

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:43pm EST

ONES TO WATCH

This season, the main men for Crystal Palace's goals have been Townsend and former United winger Wilfried Zaha. The duo, aged 27 and 26 respectively, have scored 14 goals between them in all competitions and assisted six.

Townsend, now in his third season with the Eagles after a number of years on loan in the second and third tiers, has a tendency to pop up with a screamer. Ten of his 18 Premier League goals have come from outside the box.

As for Zaha, the Ivorian is now in the fifth campaign of his second spell with the hosts and has proved to be a major attacking threat through the middle and out wide. His abilities have led to him being a marked man; he is the second most fouled player in the Premier League (68) behind Chelsea's Eden Hazard (74).

WHAT'S OUR RECORD LIKE AGAINST PALACE?

Both at home and on the road, United are yet to taste defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League era. The goalless draw played out between the two sides at Old Trafford earlier in the season extended this run to 19 games.

Last year's game at Selhurst Park will still be in many fans' memories. United showed great powers of recovery after being two goals down inside 54 minutes, to hit back through Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku and then secure all three points with a late stunner from Nemanja Matic.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 17:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
12:54pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho wants next club to have empathy, ambition
AQ
12:43pMANCHESTER UNITED : Your essential guide to Palace v United
PU
08:11aMANCHESTER UNITED : Injuries open way for Sanchez and Lukaku to shine
AQ
07:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : Young Reds could step up at Selhurst Park
PU
07:26aLUKAKU : Injury-hit United must stay strong
AQ
07:11aMANCHESTER UNITED : Injuries open way for Sanchez and Lukaku to shine for United
AQ
06:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer could be without up to 10 players for Man United's..
AQ
06:39aMANCHESTER UNITED : Golden Child Marcus Rashford Finds his Lost Luster
AQ
05:28aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole's epic injury update for Palace trip
PU
04:48aMANCHESTER UNITED : United face ‘mutiny' if Ole isn't appointed
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC10.64%3 511
TUI-21.72%6 428
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.38%5 027
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.14%4 855
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED16.69%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-1.57%2 368
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.