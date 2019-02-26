Manchester United : Your essential guide to Palace v United

ONES TO WATCH

This season, the main men for Crystal Palace's goals have been Townsend and former United winger Wilfried Zaha. The duo, aged 27 and 26 respectively, have scored 14 goals between them in all competitions and assisted six.

Townsend, now in his third season with the Eagles after a number of years on loan in the second and third tiers, has a tendency to pop up with a screamer. Ten of his 18 Premier League goals have come from outside the box.

As for Zaha, the Ivorian is now in the fifth campaign of his second spell with the hosts and has proved to be a major attacking threat through the middle and out wide. His abilities have led to him being a marked man; he is the second most fouled player in the Premier League (68) behind Chelsea's Eden Hazard (74).

WHAT'S OUR RECORD LIKE AGAINST PALACE?

Both at home and on the road, United are yet to taste defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League era. The goalless draw played out between the two sides at Old Trafford earlier in the season extended this run to 19 games.

Last year's game at Selhurst Park will still be in many fans' memories. United showed great powers of recovery after being two goals down inside 54 minutes, to hit back through Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku and then secure all three points with a late stunner from Nemanja Matic.