Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/19 04:02:00 pm
20.2 USD   +3.59%
02:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : and Me
PU
01:12aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri on the brink after chelsea crisis meeting
AQ
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : 'We are happy to do the dirty work!'
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : and Me

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 02:14am EST
I remember my first game for United. We had a friendly game against Galatasaray, in Sweden.

Ok, you're in my country now.

I get to play my first game with United, and after three minutes I get to score.

Even if it is just a friendly, you have to do that. You have to fit in as soon as possible. When you come to a big club like that, I don't know how long they can afford to be patient for you to settle in. You need to settle in as fast as possible. So that's what I tried to do. I worked, tried to do my thing, still adapt to the team, adapt to the coach's philosophy and to the club, and I had no issues with those things because I'm professional. I like to work, I take instructions, at the same time I like to do my things that I think - I know - I'm good at, and I try to help the team in the best way.

Still, everybody was talking, thinking they knew everything. My challenge was, at the age I was, coming to England, where I had years of everybody was saying I wasn't good enough and all this bulls**t.

I like those things because they trigger me. They give me adrenaline. After three months, all of them were eating their own words. I needed new haters because all the old ones became my new fans!

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 07:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
02:18aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sergio Romero proving to be the perfect cup specialist for M..
AQ
02:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : and Me
PU
01:12aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri on the brink after chelsea crisis meeting
AQ
12:34aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo Returns to Madrid for Atletico
AQ
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : John Terry Makes Appearance At England Training
AQ
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri picks over the bones as confusion reigns at Chelsea
AQ
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : 'We are happy to do the dirty work!'
PU
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Former United stars wish Paddy happy birthday
PU
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Maurizio Sarri sweating on Chelsea future ahead of Carabao C..
AQ
02/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri set to be in-charge in Malmo tie
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 127,49
P/E ratio 2020 168,83
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capitalization 2 544 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 321
TUI-20.08%6 294
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.36%4 747
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 599
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED15.99%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS0.85%2 434
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.