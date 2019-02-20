Manchester United : and Me

I remember my first game for United. We had a friendly game against Galatasaray, in Sweden.
Ok, you're in my country now.
I get to play my first game with United, and after three minutes I get to score.
Even if it is just a friendly, you have to do that. You have to fit in as soon as possible. When you come to a big club like that, I don't know how long they can afford to be patient for you to settle in. You need to settle in as fast as possible. So that's what I tried to do. I worked, tried to do my thing, still adapt to the team, adapt to the coach's philosophy and to the club, and I had no issues with those things because I'm professional. I like to work, I take instructions, at the same time I like to do my things that I think - I know - I'm good at, and I try to help the team in the best way.
Still, everybody was talking, thinking they knew everything. My challenge was, at the age I was, coming to England, where I had years of everybody was saying I wasn't good enough and all this bulls**t.
I like those things because they trigger me. They give me adrenaline. After three months, all of them were eating their own words. I needed new haters because all the old ones became my new fans!
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 07:13:03 UTC