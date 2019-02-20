Manchester United : and Me

I remember my first game for United. We had a friendly game against Galatasaray, in Sweden.

Ok, you're in my country now.

I get to play my first game with United, and after three minutes I get to score.

Even if it is just a friendly, you have to do that. You have to fit in as soon as possible. When you come to a big club like that, I don't know how long they can afford to be patient for you to settle in. You need to settle in as fast as possible. So that's what I tried to do. I worked, tried to do my thing, still adapt to the team, adapt to the coach's philosophy and to the club, and I had no issues with those things because I'm professional. I like to work, I take instructions, at the same time I like to do my things that I think - I know - I'm good at, and I try to help the team in the best way.

Still, everybody was talking, thinking they knew everything. My challenge was, at the age I was, coming to England, where I had years of everybody was saying I wasn't good enough and all this bulls**t.

I like those things because they trigger me. They give me adrenaline. After three months, all of them were eating their own words. I needed new haters because all the old ones became my new fans!

