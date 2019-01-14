Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : ir Alex is impressed by Rossi's finishing'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:29am EST

The Italian striker - who is now 31 - arrived at United in 2004 as a 17-year-old prospect and went on to win the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at the end of his first season. He followed that up by claiming the equally-prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year prize a year later.

Rossi made his first-team debut in November 2004, during a League Cup win over Crystal Palace, and went on to score four goals in 14 senior appearances.

After a couple of loan spells at Newcastle United and Parma, Giuseppe completed a permanent transfer to Villarreal in La Liga and continued to score goals across the continent thereafter.

Rossi was released by his most recent club Genoa in the summer and Solskjaer, who played with the forward before he left the club in 2007, has invited him to build his fitness at the Aon Training Complex.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
09:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : ir Alex is impressed by Rossi's finishing'
PU
08:04aLINGARD : De Gea gives us confidence
PU
07:39aMANCHESTER UNITED : De Gea's saves help United beat Tottenham in Premier League
AQ
07:30aMANCHESTER UNITED : Rashfod strikes to help Manchester United edge past Tottenha..
AQ
07:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Youngsters reach quarter-finals
PU
06:04aMANCHESTER UNITED : Herrera praises Solskjaer's tactical plan
PU
05:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'David showed he's an amazing keeper!'
PU
05:09aMANCHESTER UNITED : The week ahead for Reds
PU
04:32aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tactical tweak and classic bravado show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer..
AQ
02:43aMANCHESTER UNITED : Harry Kane injury could be 'massive problem' for Tottenham, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.11%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.56%2 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.