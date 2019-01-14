Manchester United : ir Alex is impressed by Rossi's finishing'

The Italian striker - who is now 31 - arrived at United in 2004 as a 17-year-old prospect and went on to win the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at the end of his first season. He followed that up by claiming the equally-prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year prize a year later.

Rossi made his first-team debut in November 2004, during a League Cup win over Crystal Palace, and went on to score four goals in 14 senior appearances.

After a couple of loan spells at Newcastle United and Parma, Giuseppe completed a permanent transfer to Villarreal in La Liga and continued to score goals across the continent thereafter.

Rossi was released by his most recent club Genoa in the summer and Solskjaer, who played with the forward before he left the club in 2007, has invited him to build his fitness at the Aon Training Complex.