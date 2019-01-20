Manchester United : ir Matt was watching on in 1999'

'They both looked at the doves at the same time and said: 'He's watching', and I think he would have been.'

Busby, of course, became the first man to guide an English club to success in the European Cup by winning it with United at Wembley in 1968, a decade after the Munich Air Disaster.

The epic triumph secured by Solskjaer's goal in Barcelona was only the second time the Reds lifted the trophy, with a third following in 2008, courtesy of the penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea in Moscow.

