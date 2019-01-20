Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : ir Matt was watching on in 1999'

01/20/2019 | 07:24am EST
'They both looked at the doves at the same time and said: 'He's watching', and I think he would have been.'

Busby, of course, became the first man to guide an English club to success in the European Cup by winning it with United at Wembley in 1968, a decade after the Munich Air Disaster.

The epic triumph secured by Solskjaer's goal in Barcelona was only the second time the Reds lifted the trophy, with a third following in 2008, courtesy of the penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea in Moscow.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 20 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2019 12:23:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,20
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.00%3 216
TUI9.72%9 013
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.72%4 499
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.50%4 483
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.95%2 654
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.70%2 344
