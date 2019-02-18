Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : ‘I came on? I can't remember that!'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:02am EST
Just like in 1999, United have faced a tough cup draw this campaign and, after winning at Arsenal in the previous round, the Reds face another trip to London to play Chelsea for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Ole, a winner of two FA Cups, thinks our current squad can draw inspiration from the Treble-winning season when the team embarked on a relentless run of results.

'I came on? Did I? I can't remember that!' the boss admitted with a chuckle when speaking to MUTV.'There are some games that you just forget about. But we got through and, to get to the final, you have got to beat the best teams.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
08:55aMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi Arabia says Crown Prince not seeking to buy Manchester..
AQ
08:55aMANCHESTER UNITED : Giggs backs Solskjaer as permanent Manchester United manager
AQ
08:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer, Not Experienced For Full-Time Manager Job- Sam Al..
AQ
08:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sarri Given Seven Days To Save Chelsea Job
AQ
08:17aMANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis laughs off clash with assistant referee
PU
08:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : ‘I came on? I can't remember that!'
PU
06:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Our confidence has not been dented'
PU
05:39aMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi Arabia denies plans for buying Manchester United &ndas..
AQ
05:32aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : UEFA Champions League knockouts to continue
AQ
05:32aMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi denies bin Salman's bid to buy Man Utd
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 124,73
P/E ratio 2020 165,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 2 489 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 229
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS2.22%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.