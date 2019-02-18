Manchester United : ‘I came on? I can't remember that!'

Just like in 1999, United have faced a tough cup draw this campaign and, after winning at Arsenal in the previous round, the Reds face another trip to London to play Chelsea for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Ole, a winner of two FA Cups, thinks our current squad can draw inspiration from the Treble-winning season when the team embarked on a relentless run of results.

'I came on? Did I? I can't remember that!' the boss admitted with a chuckle when speaking to MUTV.'There are some games that you just forget about. But we got through and, to get to the final, you have got to beat the best teams.