MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Manchester United plc : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Report Date

11/05/2019 | 08:08pm EST

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report results for the 2020 fiscal first quarter period ended 30 September 2019 on Monday, 18 November 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on Manchester United’s investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Throughout our 141-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Source: Manchester United plc


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 574 M
EBIT 2020 22,8 M
Net income 2020 0,13 M
Debt 2020 223 M
Yield 2020 1,38%
P/E ratio 2020 -1 305x
P/E ratio 2021 163x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
EV / Sales2021 3,86x
Capitalization 2 148 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 714,13  GBp
Last Close Price 1 305,17  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.43%2 829
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.16.56%85 350
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.49.70%48 118
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED50.85%25 806
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.20.02%22 037
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL29.08%20 553
