Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/22 04:02:01 pm
21.2 USD   +5.95%
02:52aMATA : We'll have 75,000 playing with us
PU
02:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'This game is always unique and different'
PU
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Vidic makes a case for the defence
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mata: We'll have 75,000 playing with us

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 02:52am EST

The Spaniard was superb in Monday's Emirates FA Cup fifth-round win at Chelsea - at the attacking head of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's effective midfield diamond - and believes the crowd at the Theatre of Dreams can help us record another important win against the Merseysiders.

'We want to have not only 11, but 75,000 [people] playing and trying to score on Sunday, and I'm sure they [the fans] will help us,' enthused the former Chelsea playmaker.

'I'm sure they will push us for the win and I have to say that the atmosphere at Old Trafford in the last few weeks has been incredible. They're happy. They come and they're getting results. The fans are going back home happy, and that's the most important thing for us, so hopefully on Sunday it can be the same.

'Since I arrived in Manchester, I felt this was the big game. Liverpool-United, United-Liverpool - everyone is waiting for those derbies, and you can feel it in the build-up to the game. During the week, everyone is speaking about it, everyone is thinking about it. We will try to make it very special.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 07:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
03:48aMAN UTD VS L IVERPOOL : Players to watch
AQ
02:52aMATA : We'll have 75,000 playing with us
PU
02:51aMANCHESTER UNITED : Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to challenge for Premier Leagu..
AQ
02:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'This game is always unique and different'
PU
02/22Man Utd vs Liverpool makes spotlight in England this weekend
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Can Red Devils Dent The Reds Title Hope?
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool Take Title Challenge to Old Trafford
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Rivalry resumes
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Man U seek to derail Reds title hopes
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola worried about Chelsea backlash against in-form..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
TUI-21.82%6 321
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 876
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 776
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED13.40%2 814
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS0.82%2 411
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.