Mata: We'll have 75,000 playing with us

The Spaniard was superb in Monday's Emirates FA Cup fifth-round win at Chelsea - at the attacking head of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's effective midfield diamond - and believes the crowd at the Theatre of Dreams can help us record another important win against the Merseysiders.

'We want to have not only 11, but 75,000 [people] playing and trying to score on Sunday, and I'm sure they [the fans] will help us,' enthused the former Chelsea playmaker.

'I'm sure they will push us for the win and I have to say that the atmosphere at Old Trafford in the last few weeks has been incredible. They're happy. They come and they're getting results. The fans are going back home happy, and that's the most important thing for us, so hopefully on Sunday it can be the same.

'Since I arrived in Manchester, I felt this was the big game. Liverpool-United, United-Liverpool - everyone is waiting for those derbies, and you can feel it in the build-up to the game. During the week, everyone is speaking about it, everyone is thinking about it. We will try to make it very special.'