Match report: Burnley 0 United 2

Financials (GBP) Sales 2018 587 M EBIT 2018 45,8 M Net income 2018 -22,5 M Debt 2018 205 M Yield 2018 0,77% P/E ratio 2018 - P/E ratio 2019 144,08 EV / Sales 2018 6,00x EV / Sales 2019 5,42x Capitalization 3 319 M Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 16,3 GBP Spread / Average Target -19% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MANCHESTER UNITED PLC 32.32% 4 300 TUI -7.48% 10 823 CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 16.71% 5 510 MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 2.48% 4 958 ILG INC 19.84% 4 246 MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED 6.03% 3 228