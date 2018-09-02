Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 10:01:57 pm
26.2 USD   +4.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Match report: Burnley 0 United 2

09/02/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

THE LINE-UPS

United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelöf, Smalling, Shaw; Fellaini, Matic, Pogba (Bailly 90+2); Lingard (Herrera 76), Lukaku, Alexis (Rashford 61).

Subs not used: Grant, Young, Fred, Martial.

Scorer: Lukaku 27, 44.

Booked: Alexis, Shaw, Lukaku.

Sent off: Rashford.

Burnley: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick (Vokes 57), Westwood, McNeil (Barnes 80), Wood (Vydra 84).

Subs not used: Heaton, Lowton, Ward, Long.

Booked: McNeil.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Attendance: TBC.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 17:16:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 144,08
EV / Sales 2018 6,00x
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
Capitalization 3 319 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC32.32%4 300
TUI-7.48%10 823
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC16.71%5 510
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS2.48%4 958
ILG INC19.84%4 246
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.03%3 228
