Match report: Burnley 0 United 2

THE LINE-UPS
United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelöf, Smalling, Shaw; Fellaini, Matic, Pogba (Bailly 90+2); Lingard (Herrera 76), Lukaku, Alexis (Rashford 61).
Subs not used: Grant, Young, Fred, Martial.
Scorer: Lukaku 27, 44.
Booked: Alexis, Shaw, Lukaku.
Sent off: Rashford.
Burnley: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Hendrick (Vokes 57), Westwood, McNeil (Barnes 80), Wood (Vydra 84).
Subs not used: Heaton, Lowton, Ward, Long.
Booked: McNeil.
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Attendance: TBC.
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 17:16:01 UTC