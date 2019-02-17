Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/15 04:02:02 pm
19.5 USD   +1.56%
05:37pOLE : How we'll cope without Lingard and Martial
PU
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : United Women 3 London Bees 0
PU
05:17aMANCHESTER UNITED : It's a huge week ahead for United
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ole: How we'll cope without Lingard and Martial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Romelu Lukaku featured as a late substitute against PSG but Solskjaer has suggested he'll also have a big part to play against his former club Chelsea.

'Rom gives us something else than Jesse and Anthony, so don't worry,' Ole added. 'He's made an impact before. He did really well in the FA Cup, him and Alexis last time, so let's see.'

Ole also hinted that youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes might be given an opportunity to impress.

'The young players can always surprise you in big games,' Solskjaer said on Friday, 'But it might be one step too early and one step too far. We've just got to spend the next couple of days [Saturday and Sunday] to decide on how we go.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 22:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:37pOLE : How we'll cope without Lingard and Martial
PU
04:10pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho on scouting mission at Lille game
AQ
04:10pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho open to working in France
AQ
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : United Women 3 London Bees 0
PU
10:54aSARRI STATE OF AFFAIRS : Chelsea face crunch Manchester United clash in FA Cup f..
AQ
08:56aMANCHESTER UNITED : Give Solskjaer the job, urges Scholes
AQ
08:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover..
AQ
06:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea tactics v Manchester United as Hazard-Higuain duo ta..
AQ
06:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : tactics vs Chelsea as Ander Herrera assumes an important rol..
AQ
06:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : Maurizio Sarri Has a Month to Save His Job as Chelsea Prepar..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 124,73
P/E ratio 2020 165,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 2 504 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.85%3 229
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.46%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE2.22%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.