Ole: How we'll cope without Lingard and Martial

Romelu Lukaku featured as a late substitute against PSG but Solskjaer has suggested he'll also have a big part to play against his former club Chelsea.

'Rom gives us something else than Jesse and Anthony, so don't worry,' Ole added. 'He's made an impact before. He did really well in the FA Cup, him and Alexis last time, so let's see.'

Ole also hinted that youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes might be given an opportunity to impress.

'The young players can always surprise you in big games,' Solskjaer said on Friday, 'But it might be one step too early and one step too far. We've just got to spend the next couple of days [Saturday and Sunday] to decide on how we go.'

