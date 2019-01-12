Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ole: I'll learn more against Spurs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 05:39pm EST

'Of course it will be tough but, then again, we can make it tough for them,' said Ole, when speaking to MUTV during our warm-weather training camp in Dubai this week.

'They [Spurs] have got strengths and weaknesses, as have we, so it's one of those games that we'll need, and the cup game against Arsenal, before we go into the Champions League against PSG because that's the ultimate test.

'So, for me, the Spurs game isn't the be all and end all. Of course it's important, but it's preparation for the rest of the season and the way going forward. We've won five games and you learn so much by winning but, when you get these tougher games, then you learn more about the personalities and how they deal with these situations.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 22:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:39pOLE : I'll learn more against Spurs
PU
05:39pMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Alexis has a new lease of life'
PU
05:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba's out to get the upper hand
PU
02:08pMANCHESTER UNITED : Salah penalty keeps Liverpool in driving seat
AQ
12:14pMANCHESTER UNITED : Salah Sinks Brighton As Liverpool Open Up Seven-Point Lead
AQ
08:40aGARY CROSBY : ‘Sir Alex Ferguson Called and Told Me What a Mistake I'd Mad..
AQ
07:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : United's Wembley wonders
PU
07:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sanchez, Lukaku and Matic enjoy sunset in Dubai
AQ
07:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Joshua on social circuit with Man United stars in Dubai
AQ
07:05aMANCHESTER UNITED : Real Madrid owe Manchester United £10m to hire Mourinho
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.11%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.71%2 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.