Ole: I'll learn more against Spurs

'Of course it will be tough but, then again, we can make it tough for them,' said Ole, when speaking to MUTV during our warm-weather training camp in Dubai this week.

'They [Spurs] have got strengths and weaknesses, as have we, so it's one of those games that we'll need, and the cup game against Arsenal, before we go into the Champions League against PSG because that's the ultimate test.

'So, for me, the Spurs game isn't the be all and end all. Of course it's important, but it's preparation for the rest of the season and the way going forward. We've won five games and you learn so much by winning but, when you get these tougher games, then you learn more about the personalities and how they deal with these situations.'