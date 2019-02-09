Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/08 04:02:01 pm
19.17 USD   +0.37%
12:20pMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba embraces the big games ahead
11:10aOLE : Second half at Fulham was fantastic
10:00aMANCHESTER UNITED : Fulham 0 United 3
Ole: Second half at Fulham was fantastic

02/09/2019 | 11:10am EST

The Norwegian was naturally delighted with his team's performance, particularly in the second half. He also name-checked a number of individuals, including goalscorers Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, midfielder Ander Herrera and the returning centre-back Chris Smalling.

Scroll down to read what Solskjaer had to say to MUTV, Sky Sports and reporters in his press conference.

IT WAS A FANTASTIC SECOND-HALF PERFORMANCE

'In the first 10 minutes we were poor, we did not play the way we should have done. Yes, of course the conditions were difficult, with the wind, but we made it more difficult by playing into their hands with the press and we gave them some counter attacks. After 2-0 I felt in control and in the second half I thought we played really, really well compared to the Leicester game last week. I thought Ander and Nemanja controlled the midfield, we let Paul float around and it was a fantastic performance in the second half.'

POGBA IS ENJOYING HIMSELF

'He [Paul] is doing well, he is enjoying himself, he is playing well. His energy is high so that was one of the questions I asked myself - should I play him or should I not, because there is a big game coming up on Tuesday? But I think the intention shows when you play Paul, and everyone knew that we needed to take this game seriously.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 16:09:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
