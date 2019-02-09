Ole: Second half at Fulham was fantastic

The Norwegian was naturally delighted with his team's performance, particularly in the second half. He also name-checked a number of individuals, including goalscorers Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, midfielder Ander Herrera and the returning centre-back Chris Smalling.

IT WAS A FANTASTIC SECOND-HALF PERFORMANCE

'In the first 10 minutes we were poor, we did not play the way we should have done. Yes, of course the conditions were difficult, with the wind, but we made it more difficult by playing into their hands with the press and we gave them some counter attacks. After 2-0 I felt in control and in the second half I thought we played really, really well compared to the Leicester game last week. I thought Ander and Nemanja controlled the midfield, we let Paul float around and it was a fantastic performance in the second half.'

POGBA IS ENJOYING HIMSELF



'He [Paul] is doing well, he is enjoying himself, he is playing well. His energy is high so that was one of the questions I asked myself - should I play him or should I not, because there is a big game coming up on Tuesday? But I think the intention shows when you play Paul, and everyone knew that we needed to take this game seriously.'