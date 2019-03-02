Ole: Stretford End sucked the ball in

PLEASED FOR PEREIRA

'I am so pleased for him [Andreas]. He has had a couple of bad experiences here and we all know he is an Academy kid. We have seen him over the years, he has got quality. He had a couple of crosses in the first half and his strike was fantastic. We know what he is capable of, he has got loads of energy and drive. We maybe found a better position for him than a no.6, he is more of an 8 or 10. He has got quality in his passing crossing and shooting. A goal and an assist is a nice day for him to remember.'

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT FOR LUKAKU

'He [Lukaku] is a good finisher and he loves scoring goals. Strikers who love scoring goals, you can't beat it. You see the way he celebrated, and we see it every day in training, he practices all the time and that's why he scores goals.'