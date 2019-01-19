Ole: The Reds' train keeps on rolling

Solskjaer also heaped praise on Marcus Rashford ,whose sublime goal ultimately proved the difference in a 2-1 win after Paul Pogba's penalty set us on our way before commenting on overtaking Sir Matt's initial winning record.

Scroll down to read what Solskjaer had to say to MUTV as well as to reporters in his press conference.

WE PLAYED SOME GREAT STUFF

'Oh yes, we were [glad to hear the whistle] but it seemed really, really, I wouldn't say comfortable, but we played some great stuff. At the beginning of the second half, we created some chances and we should have put the game behind us but, in any game, you get problems and challenged and Brighton more than other teams because they are so resilient and stubborn. They are hard to break down and have good defenders, good midfielders and, of course, when they put the ball in the box, you have to defend. But we played some fantastic football at times.'

RASHFORD HAS GROWN IN CONFIDENCE

'[His goal] wasn't bad was it? [That was his] 150th game which is a feat in itself being 21 as he is. The level of his performances at the moment, the maturity in his finishing, his work-rate, it is just a dream to have players like him in a team. He is [confident], you have got to be, the way he plays. Of course, he has played a lot of football this last six or seven weeks. He has played all the games in the last few weeks. He has just grown in confidence, the maturity the way he plays, but his work-rate never stops and that is the most pleasing.'