News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ole: We defended as a team

01/13/2019 | 03:29pm EST

DAVID DE GEA'S HEROICS

'[David was] fantastic. Obviously when you make 11 saves that is a top, top performance but then again I thought that one or two were really good saves and then the rest of them you would expect David to save. He is the best goalkeeper in the world, I have said it many times. It is about positioning and concentration to be in the right position. Maybe one or two of them were uncatchable, but the saves he makes are because he is so in tune with the game. He is following the game, moving all the time. They don't always look fantastic because he is in the right position.'

IT WAS A DEFENSIVE TEAM PERFORMANCE

'We defended well as a team. Victor [Lindelof] and Phil [Jones] were excellent at centre-back. When you play against Harry Kane you will always be tested and when they put Llorente on I thought we defended well with Nemanja [Matic] and Ander [Herrera] in front of them. It was just a complete defensive team performance.'

ON RASHFORD'S GOAL

'I am going to tell you what I thought: when he came through I was thinking about the near post, hard, high, near post! But it was a fantastically-taken shot. It is a difficult skill. If it bounces for you then you can hit it on the outside, so you can curl it the other way, but this was as straight as a die. It is a fantastic finish that just shows practice makes perfect, because he has been practicing lately in that position. When you are 21, playing for Man United, scoring the goals he does, of course you are going to be confident. He has the right to be confident because he is playing at the top of his game at the moment.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 20:28:01 UTC
