PSG: the ultimate guide

However, PSG is yet to fulfill its potential in the Champions League: they reached the quarter-finals four years in a row between 2013 and 2016, then bowed out in the last 16 during the last two campaigns, respectively against Barcelona (following a surprise 'remontada' or comeback, losing 6-1 after winning the first leg 4-0) and Real Madrid.

Trophies:

F rench League x 7 (including five of the last six), French Cup x 12, French League Cup x 8, French Super Cup x 8, European Cup Winners' Cup x 1, International Champions Cup x 2.

Famous past players: David Ginola, Youri Djorkaeff, George Weah, Nicolas Anelka, Ronaldinho, Pauleta, Claude Makelele, Blaise Matuidi, Mamadou Sakho, Zlatan Ibrahimović, David Beckham.