MANCHESTER UNITED PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
News Summary 
News Summary

Pogba: I love playing big matches

01/13/2019 | 03:59pm EST

Pogba not only helped decide the game with his cross-field pass to Rashford on the stroke of half-time, but he also nearly got on the scoresheet himself on several occasions. Most notably he forced his French compatriot Hugo Lloris to tip a shot just over the bar not long into the second period.

'The manager has told me to get in the box and get goals because I will score goals if I am in the box,' he said.

'My best example is Frank Lampard, he is the one who makes those runs, makes a lot of chances and scores a lot of goals. If I can do that and obviously the players help me, but if I am in the box then I can be involved in the play and get the ball to someone else but at least I am there in the box.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 20:58:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.11%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.71%2 351
