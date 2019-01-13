Pogba: I love playing big matches

Pogba not only helped decide the game with his cross-field pass to Rashford on the stroke of half-time, but he also nearly got on the scoresheet himself on several occasions. Most notably he forced his French compatriot Hugo Lloris to tip a shot just over the bar not long into the second period.

'The manager has told me to get in the box and get goals because I will score goals if I am in the box,' he said.

'My best example is Frank Lampard, he is the one who makes those runs, makes a lot of chances and scores a lot of goals. If I can do that and obviously the players help me, but if I am in the box then I can be involved in the play and get the ball to someone else but at least I am there in the box.