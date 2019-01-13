Pogba: I love playing big matches

Pogba not only helped decide the game with his cross-field pass to Rashford on the stroke of half-time, but he also nearly got on the scoresheet himself on several occasions. Most notably he forced his French compatriot Hugo Lloris to tip a shot just over the bar not long into the second period.
'The manager has told me to get in the box and get goals because I will score goals if I am in the box,' he said.
'My best example is Frank Lampard, he is the one who makes those runs, makes a lot of chances and scores a lot of goals. If I can do that and obviously the players help me, but if I am in the box then I can be involved in the play and get the ball to someone else but at least I am there in the box.
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 20:58:01 UTC