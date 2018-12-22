Log in
Report: Cardiff 1 United 5

12/22/2018 | 09:00pm CET

MATCH DETAILS

Cardiff: Etheridge; Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Cunningham; Hoilett (Harris 73), Gunnarsson (Ralls 83), Camarasa, Arter (Zohore 61), Murphy; Paterson.

Subs not used: Smithies, Peltier, Mendez-Laing, Reid.

Scorer: Camarasa 38

Booked: Gunnarsson,Cunningham

United: De Gea; Young, Jones, Lindelof; Shaw, Matic (Fellaini 87), Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford (Fred 79); Martial (A. Pereira 87).

Subs not used: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Mata.

Scorers: Rashford 3, Herrera 29, Martial 41, Lingard 57, 90.

Booked: Shaw

Attendance: 33,028

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 19:59:01 UTC
