Report: Cardiff 1 United 5

MATCH DETAILS
Cardiff: Etheridge; Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Cunningham; Hoilett (Harris 73), Gunnarsson (Ralls 83), Camarasa, Arter (Zohore 61), Murphy; Paterson.
Subs not used: Smithies, Peltier, Mendez-Laing, Reid.
Scorer: Camarasa 38
Booked: Gunnarsson,Cunningham
United: De Gea; Young, Jones, Lindelof; Shaw, Matic (Fellaini 87), Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford (Fred 79); Martial (A. Pereira 87).
Subs not used: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Mata.
Scorers: Rashford 3, Herrera 29, Martial 41, Lingard 57, 90.
Booked: Shaw
Attendance: 33,028
