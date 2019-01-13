Log in
News Summary

Report: Tottenham 0 United 1

01/13/2019 | 02:39pm EST

His feet were called into action again five minutes later as he somehow managed to prevent Alderweireld from a Spurs corner and he held the ball moments later from Kane's curling free-kick.

De Gea continued with his incredible antics, firstly from Alli's side-foot shot inside the box and then once producing another save with his feet to deny Kane.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure, but United's defence continued to stand up brilliantly, with special mentions going to the whole backline for reducing the chances count as we ticked towards injury-time. And when they did however, De Gea was ready to be called upon, as he was on 89 minutes to save from substitute Fernando Llorente. The Spanish striker created the last chance of the match, when he controlled the ball and tried to find Kane, who was only a few yards out, but his cross flashed inches past the onrushing attacker and United held out to earn a vital and hugely deserved points.

MATCH DETAILS

Tottenham: Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks (Llorente 80), Sissoko (Lamela 42), Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Rose, Sanchez, Foyth, Skipp.

Booked: Alli

United: De Gea, Young (c), Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba (McTominay 90), Lingard (Dalot 83), Rashford, Martial (Lukaku 73).

Subs not used: Romero, Andreas, Fred, Mata.

Booked: Herrera, Pogba

Scorer: Rashford (44)

Referee: Mike Dean

Attendance: 80,062

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 19:38:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
