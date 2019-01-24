Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/24 12:15:06 pm
18.85 USD   -2.08%
11:54aTEAM NEWS : Alexis will face Arsenal
PU
07:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole not worried by fixture congestion
PU
01/23#TREBLE99 : When Ole knocked Liverpool out
PU
Team news: Alexis will face Arsenal

01/24/2019 | 11:54am EST

HOW ARE ARSENAL SHAPING UP?

Gunners boss Unai Emery is set to be without four players, including two former Reds, for the big match at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Ex-United striker Danny Welbeck is a long-term absentee with an ankle injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to return to full training next week after suffering a fractured metatarsal.

Defenders Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are also sidelined for the foreseeable future with anterior cruciate ligament knee injuries.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 16:53:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,45
P/E ratio 2020 160,83
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 424 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.42%3 167
TUI10.20%9 068
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC0.61%4 744
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.74%4 525
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.25%2 487
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE0.82%2 403
