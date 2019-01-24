Team news: Alexis will face Arsenal

HOW ARE ARSENAL SHAPING UP?

Gunners boss Unai Emery is set to be without four players, including two former Reds, for the big match at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Ex-United striker Danny Welbeck is a long-term absentee with an ankle injury, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to return to full training next week after suffering a fractured metatarsal.

Defenders Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are also sidelined for the foreseeable future with anterior cruciate ligament knee injuries.

