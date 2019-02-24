Teams: Solskjaer makes midfield change

Solskjaer said in his Friday pre-match press conference to preview the Liverpool blockbuster that Jesse Lingard would be okay, despite missing the Chelsea match after injuring his hamstring against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The England winger is fit again and on the bench but Anthony Martial, who pulled a groin in the PSG game, isn't ready for a comeback.The caretaker boss confirmed this on MUTV, revealing: 'They both trained yesterday. Anthony didn't get through the session. Jesse was okay but it is still a little bit too early to think about 90 minutes for him.'

United: De Gea, Young (captain), Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Rashford.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Alexis, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Dalot.

Liverpool: Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson (captain), Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Origi.