Tottenham v United: All the essential info

WHAT'S OUR RECORD AT WEMBLEY?

This will be only the second time we've played at Wembley outside of cup competitions and the Community Shield, and the lads will have to perform much better than we did on that initial Premier League visit last January - when Christian Eriksen's first-minute strike and a Phil Jones own goal earned Tottenham a comfortable 2-0 win. But, just months later, we did come from behind to beat Spurs on their own patch in the FA Cup semi-final, through goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera. In general, our record at Wembley is solid, with 23 wins, 12 draws and 17 defeats. When it comes to our new caretaker manager, Solskjaer faced Sunday's opposition 13 times, winning 10, drawing one and losing just two, while bagging seven goals.

WHO IS THE REFEREE?

Mike Dean will take charge of this one - his third United match of the season, following the 2-1 win at Watford and the 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He brandished a red card to Nemanja Matic in that first game at Vicarage Road - after the Serbian had picked up a second yellow for a late challenge in injury time - while seven players were booked in the clash against Maurizio Sarri's side. Dean will be assisted by Darren Cann, Dan Robathan and fourth official Andre Marriner.