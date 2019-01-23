Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/23 04:00:00 pm
19.245 USD   +0.08%
09:49p#TREBLE99 : When Ole knocked Liverpool out
PU
10:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Seven talking points for Arsenal v United
PU
01/22REVEALED : Ole's simple message to the squad
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

#Treble99: When Ole knocked Liverpool out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:49pm EST

MATCH DETAILS

Sunday 24 January 1999 | FA Cup fourth round | Old Trafford | Attendance: 54,591

Manchester United 2 (Yorke 88, Solskjaer 90)

Liverpool 1 (Owen 3)

United: Schmeichel; G.Neville, Berg (Johnsen 81), Stam, Irwin (Solskjaer 81); Beckham, Butt (Scholes 68), Keane, Giggs; Yorke, Cole.
Subs not used: van der Gouw, P.Neville.
Booked: Butt, Keane, Giggs, Scholes.

Liverpool: James; Carragher, Matteo, Harkness; Heggem, Redknapp, Ince (McAteer 71), Berger, Bjornebye; Owen, Fowler.
Subs not used: Friedel, Kvarme, McManaman, Leonhardsen.
Booked: Matteo, Owen.

Man of the Match: Ryan Giggs. The surest sign yet that the winger was back to his best after returning from a broken foot. Never gave Heggem a moment's peace and was constantly probing for a route back into the game.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 02:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
09:49p#TREBLE99 : When Ole knocked Liverpool out
PU
02:02pMANCHESTER UNITED : Beckham to take stake with ‘Class of '92' in Salford C..
AQ
12:36pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United icon Paul Scholes chasing a sense of purpose as h..
AQ
12:18pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho's assistant at Madrid, Chelsea unveiled as coach in..
AQ
11:03aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces another test of his Man United cr..
AQ
10:48aMANCHESTER UNITED : Kenya U-15 gears up for MIC Football Tournament in Spain
AQ
10:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Seven talking points for Arsenal v United
PU
08:30aVALENCIA VS VILLARREAL : The ‘hidden' regional rivalry grows in intensity
AQ
04:47aMANCHESTER UNITED : Scramble for top four finish
AQ
12:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Young Aro Muric gunning for second League Cup winner's medal..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 122,35
P/E ratio 2020 162,02
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 2 442 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.42%3 164
TUI10.57%9 090
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.38%4 658
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.93%4 496
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.29%2 488
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-2.58%2 292
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.