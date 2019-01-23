Treble99: When Ole knocked Liverpool out

MATCH DETAILS
Sunday 24 January 1999 | FA Cup fourth round | Old Trafford | Attendance: 54,591
Manchester United 2 (Yorke 88, Solskjaer 90)
Liverpool 1 (Owen 3)
United: Schmeichel; G.Neville, Berg (Johnsen 81), Stam, Irwin (Solskjaer 81); Beckham, Butt (Scholes 68), Keane, Giggs; Yorke, Cole.
Subs not used: van der Gouw, P.Neville.
Booked: Butt, Keane, Giggs, Scholes.
Liverpool: James; Carragher, Matteo, Harkness; Heggem, Redknapp, Ince (McAteer 71), Berger, Bjornebye; Owen, Fowler.
Subs not used: Friedel, Kvarme, McManaman, Leonhardsen.
Booked: Matteo, Owen.
Man of the Match: Ryan Giggs. The surest sign yet that the winger was back to his best after returning from a broken foot. Never gave Heggem a moment's peace and was constantly probing for a route back into the game.
