MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
My previous session
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/08 04:02:01 pm
19.17 USD   +0.37%
09:20aU18S : United thwart rivals with late equaliser
PU
02:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole's must-read matchday interview
PU
01:15aLUKAKU : How practice has made perfect
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U18s: United thwart rivals with late equaliser

0
02/09/2019 | 09:20am EST

United needed a reply and very nearly found one in the time that remained of the first half. Mason Greenwood was out of luck on a couple of occasions and Aliou Traore also did his best to test Ben Williams in the Liverpool goal.

Williams was a thorn in the hosts' side shortly after the break when he pulled off two remarkable saves from attempts by his namesake, United skipper Brandon Williams, and defender Teden Mengi, but hopes of a home-team equaliser were raised in the 63rd minute when Liverpool defender Niall Brockwell was sent off after felling D'Mani Mellor.

Not surprisingly, Ryan's Reds started to command possession and Greenwood, Mellor and James Garner all put the Liverpool goal under threat, albeit without success. With four minutes of normal time left, Bernard was red carded to put the teams' personnel back on a level footing and it appeared that United's chances of getting some reward from the game had gone.

However, help was at hand and two minutes from the end Elanga weaved his way into the Liverpool area before firing past Williams.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 14:19:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
