U18s: United thwart rivals with late equaliser

United needed a reply and very nearly found one in the time that remained of the first half. Mason Greenwood was out of luck on a couple of occasions and Aliou Traore also did his best to test Ben Williams in the Liverpool goal.

Williams was a thorn in the hosts' side shortly after the break when he pulled off two remarkable saves from attempts by his namesake, United skipper Brandon Williams, and defender Teden Mengi, but hopes of a home-team equaliser were raised in the 63rd minute when Liverpool defender Niall Brockwell was sent off after felling D'Mani Mellor.

Not surprisingly, Ryan's Reds started to command possession and Greenwood, Mellor and James Garner all put the Liverpool goal under threat, albeit without success. With four minutes of normal time left, Bernard was red carded to put the teams' personnel back on a level footing and it appeared that United's chances of getting some reward from the game had gone.

However, help was at hand and two minutes from the end Elanga weaved his way into the Liverpool area before firing past Williams.