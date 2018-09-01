Under-18s report: Middlesbrough 3 United 1

Manchester United Under-18s' unbeaten start to the season came to an end at Middlesbrough as goals conceded either side of half-time proved to be their undoing at Rockliffe Park.

Up to that point, the young Reds were on a par with Boro, but that rapid double blast proved too big a mountain to climb for Neil Ryan's lads. It was bright and breezy in this little picturesque corner of the North East and quite a few spectators turned out to take advantage of the pleasant conditions and watch their favourite team.

United, wearing the changed strip of all-blue, looked fresh and lively at the start of the game, despite the two-and-a-half hour coach journey to Teesside.

Defender Ethan Laird was the first to put the Boro goal under pressure after moving upfield to join the attack. United were certainly having the bigger share of possession and looking the more likely to get on the scoresheet until the 25th minute when Boro eased into the lead with a goal from winger Stephen Wearne.

And it could have been worse a couple of minutes later when only a fine save from Alex Fojtiček prevented Layton Watts from doubling Boro's advantage.

Scoring always provides a boost to confidence, so it was no surprise that the home side started to have a bigger impact on proceedings. Di'Shon Bernard and Laird both went close for United and then, five minutes before the break, the young Reds swept forward to claim the equaliser with a great strike from Arnau Puigmal.