United v Southampton: Your guide to the game

WHO'S THE REFEREE?

Stuart Attwell will take control of the game on Saturday. The Warwickshire-born official has not overseen any of United's Premier League games so far this season, but officiated in our FA Cup win against Reading and our Carabao Cup penalty defeat to Derby County. Constantine Hatzidakis and Richard West are Attwell's assistants, while Martin Atkinson will be the fourth official at Old Trafford.

RIVALS WATCH

There is a full Premier League fixture list this weekend, with no Monday night game. Take a look at the schedule...

SATURDAY 2 MARCH

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (12:30 GMT)

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Cardiff City

West Ham United v Newcastle United (17:30 GMT)

SUNDAY 3 MARCH

Watford v Leicester City (12:00 GMT)

Fulham v Chelsea (14:05 GMT)

Everton v Liverpool (16:15 GMT)

All games will kick off at 15:00 GMT, unless stated otherwise.

