Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/01 04:02:03 pm
20.29 USD   +0.74%
07:19pUNITED V SOUTHAMPTON : Your guide to the game
PU
05:54pSOLSKJAER : Reds should enjoy the home straight
PU
11:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Herrera proud to win Reds' February award
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United v Southampton: Your guide to the game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 07:19pm EST

WHO'S THE REFEREE?

Stuart Attwell will take control of the game on Saturday. The Warwickshire-born official has not overseen any of United's Premier League games so far this season, but officiated in our FA Cup win against Reading and our Carabao Cup penalty defeat to Derby County. Constantine Hatzidakis and Richard West are Attwell's assistants, while Martin Atkinson will be the fourth official at Old Trafford.

RIVALS WATCH

There is a full Premier League fixture list this weekend, with no Monday night game. Take a look at the schedule...

SATURDAY 2 MARCH

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (12:30 GMT)
Bournemouth v Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Cardiff City
West Ham United v Newcastle United (17:30 GMT)

SUNDAY 3 MARCH

Watford v Leicester City (12:00 GMT)
Fulham v Chelsea (14:05 GMT)
Everton v Liverpool (16:15 GMT)

All games will kick off at 15:00 GMT, unless stated otherwise.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 00:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
08:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer hopeful David De Gea will sign new Manchester Unit..
AQ
08:40pENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Liverpool, Spurs face crucial derby showdowns
AQ
08:02pMANCHESTER UNITED : Rashford Set For Southampton Start, Martial Misses Out
AQ
07:19pUNITED V SOUTHAMPTON : Your guide to the game
PU
05:54pSOLSKJAER : Reds should enjoy the home straight
PU
02:01pMANCHESTER UNITED : Rashford set for Southampton start, Martial misses out
AQ
11:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Herrera proud to win Reds' February award
PU
10:59aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'You don't lose your attacking instincts'
PU
10:45aMANCHESTER UNITED : Hasenhuttl backs Solskjaer for permanent United role
AQ
09:30aMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool, Spurs face crucial derby showdowns
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,21
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.11%3 312
TUI-23.82%6 263
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.00%5 088
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 898
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED16.03%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-4.56%2 287
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.