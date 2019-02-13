Women: Leicester City 0 United 7

MATCH DETAILS

United: Chamberlain; Smith, A. Turner, M. Turner, Greenwood (c); Zelem (Arnot 57), Green (Devlin 46), Toone; Hanson, Sigsworth (James 71), Galton.

Substitutes not used: Ramsey, Harris, Hartley, Palmer.

Goals: Toone 15, 17, 66 pen, 88, Hanson 52, Greenwood 54, own goal 85.

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo

Attendance: 824

WHAT'S NEXT?

United Women are back in action on Sunday, 17 February, when taking on London Bees in the SSE Women's FA Cup fifth round. The game will be played at Hyde United's Ewen Fields ground and kick-off will be at 14:00 GMT.

Please note tickets are only available to buy on the gate via cash payment (£5 adults, £2.50 U16s/65+) and Season Ticket holders can gain entry as usual with their Season Cards. More details can be found here.

