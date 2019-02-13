Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/13 04:02:01 pm
19.88 USD   +0.20%
05:37pWOMEN : Leicester City 0 United 7
PU
02:22pMANCHESTER UNITED : Información sobre Lingard y Martial
PU
11:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : What we can learn from Mbappe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Women: Leicester City 0 United 7

02/13/2019 | 05:37pm EST

MATCH DETAILS

United: Chamberlain; Smith, A. Turner, M. Turner, Greenwood (c); Zelem (Arnot 57), Green (Devlin 46), Toone; Hanson, Sigsworth (James 71), Galton.

Substitutes not used: Ramsey, Harris, Hartley, Palmer.

Goals: Toone 15, 17, 66 pen, 88, Hanson 52, Greenwood 54, own goal 85.

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo

Attendance: 824

WHAT'S NEXT?

United Women are back in action on Sunday, 17 February, when taking on London Bees in the SSE Women's FA Cup fifth round. The game will be played at Hyde United's Ewen Fields ground and kick-off will be at 14:00 GMT.

Please note tickets are only available to buy on the gate via cash payment (£5 adults, £2.50 U16s/65+) and Season Ticket holders can gain entry as usual with their Season Cards. More details can be found here.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 22:36:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,89
P/E ratio 2020 168,03
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 2 540 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.85%3 281
TUI-15.94%6 888
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.55%4 634
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.81%4 530
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED16.73%2 896
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE3.06%2 501
