Mandarin Oriental: Hong Kong's Excelsior Hotel to Be Redeveloped Into Commercial Property

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. (M04.SG) Tuesday said it will redevelop The Excelsior hotel in Hong Kong into a mixed-use commercial property for about US$650 million.

The decision to close the hotel, which opened in 1973, comes after a review of the long-term strategic options for the site, which was announced in June 2017. The hotel will close on March 31 next year for the redevelopment, which is expected to take up to six years.

"The decision reflects strong commercial property values in Hong Kong and the expected higher yield associated with a commercial building at a time when the hotel requires significant investment," the Singapore-listed company said in a filing to Singapore Exchange.

The company said it has approval to develop the site into a mixed-use commercial building with a gross floor area of about 63,500 square meters.

The redevelopment will be funded through an appropriate mix of debt and cash, it said.

Mandarin Oriental said the reclassification of the asset as a commercial investment property would lead to a net accounting gain of about US$2.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the company added it aims to ensure that all the hotel employees are "treated fairly, with many to be offered positions in other Mandarin Oriental properties."

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com