A SYMPHONIC ESCAPADE AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL, MACAU

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018 Mandarin Oriental, Macau has launched two luxury accommodation packages for classical music lovers who wish to experience Macau's 2018/19

Concert Season. Guests booking either the hotel's A Symphonic Escapade in Macau or AnExclusive Orchestra Evening will receive two VIP concert tickets and other benefits, including 30% reduction on spa treatments.

Concerts featured in the hotel's two room offers will be highlights of the Macao Orchestra's 2018/19 Concert Season and performed at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium.

Guests booking A Symphonic Escapade in Macau can choose to attend one of three concerts the Macao Orchestra has organised in collaboration with internationally renowned musicians, conductors and ensembles:

• 25 November 2018: National Geographic: Symphony for Our World Multimedia concert featuring National Geographic natural history footage with live orchestral performance

• 16 February 2019: Valentine's Day Concert R. Schumann: Overture to Genoveva; C. Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Brahms: Symphony No.4 in E minor Conductor: Lio Kuokman Pianist: Chen Sa

• 27 July 2019: 2018-19 Season Closing Concert Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major Schubert: Symphony No.9 in C Major Conductor: Lu Jia Violinist: Kyung Wha Chung

-more-

The Symphonic Escapade in Macau package is a one-night stay for two priced from HKD2,599++, and includes:

• Accommodation in a Deluxe City View Room

• Breakfast at Vida Rica Restaurant for two

• Two VIP concert tickets (not available for children under six years of age)

• 30% savings on spa treatments

The hotel's second luxury room package for classical music aficionados, An Exclusive Orchestra Evening, is offered to guests wishing to celebrate opening night of the 2018/19 Concert Season on 1 September 2018 or New Year's Eve on 31 December 2018:

• 1 September 2018: 2018-19 Season Opening Concert Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.1 in F-Sharp minor Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Conductor: Lu Jia Pianist: Barry Douglas

• 31 December 2018: Starry Vienna - New Year Concert R. Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite Suppé: Overture to Light Cavalry, and more…

Conductor: Arvo Volmer

Soprano: He HuiThe Exclusive Orchestra Evening package is a one-night stay for two priced from HKD 4,699++, and includes:

• Accommodation in a Deluxe City View Room

• Breakfast at Vida Rica Restaurant for two

• Two VIP concert tickets (not available for children under six years of age)

• 30% savings on spa treatments

For further information and reservations, please log on to www.mandarinoriental.com/macau.

-more-

When booking either A Symphonic Escapade in Macau or An Exclusive Orchestra Evening, supplementary charges will be applied to Bed & Breakfast rates for extensions of stay and the 30% spa saving does not apply to manicure and pedicure treatments.

About Mandarin Oriental, Macau

A non-gaming luxury hotel, Mandarin Oriental, Macau is an elegant urban retreat exuding a subtle blend of the territory's Chinese and European heritage. Located in the city's entertainment and high-end retail centre, the hotel is just a few minutes' walk from the historic heart of town and enjoys easy access to all major transport hubs. The hotel has 213 well- appointed rooms and suites featuring panoramic views of the city's waterfront, and a tasteful range of dining facilities, including Vida Rica Restaurant and Bar, Lobby Lounge and Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop,offering a true epicurean indulgence. There are also extensive meeting facilities, and for complete relaxation and rejuvenation, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental,Macau,a six-time Forbes Five-Star winner, provides a comprehensive array of wellness, beauty and massage programmes. The overall spa and health facilities also include a state-of-the-art fitness centre and an outdoor heated swimming pool.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 32 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.

-end-