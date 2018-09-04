Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mandarin Oriental International Limited    MOIL   BMG578481068

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mandarin Oriental International : Announces New Resort Project In Phuket, Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 11:42am CEST

MANDARIN ORIENTAL ANNOUNCES NEW RESORT PROJECT IN PHUKET,

THAILAND

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new luxury resort on Phuket Island in Thailand which is scheduled to open in 2022.

Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on one of the rare undeveloped beachfront sites still to be found on 'Millionaire's Mile on the west coast of Phuket island. It will occupy 9.5

hectares of land in the secluded and picturesque Laem Singh Bay. The hotel's 105 rooms, including 37 bespoke pool villas, will offer guests exceptional accommodation, with significant outdoor spaces, all of which will provide panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the sunset. The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming.

Facilities include three restaurants and bars with magnificent ocean front settings, comprising an all-day dining venue, specialty restaurant, sunset bar and a beach club. There will be a range of flexible function facilities, ideal for landmark events, social gatherings or business meetings.

The Group's signature wellness therapies and treatments will be provided in a spacious Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a well-equipped fitness centre and two outdoor swimming pools. A Kid's Club and a host of outdoor leisure pursuits will also be available.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental said, "Phuket is one of Asia's leading leisure destinations and we are delighted to have found such a special site on which to develop our resort. The Group's established reputation and experience in delivering award-winning service and facilities at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, when combined with this stunning new property, will provide guests a unique proposition for a luxury visit to the entrancing Kingdom of Thailand. We look forward to working with our partners to create this."

The project ownership is represented by Grand Larn Luang Co., Ltd.

-more-

Page 2

Sansrit Yenbamrung, CEO of Grand Larn Luang said, "We are pleased to partner with Mandarin Oriental on this very exciting project, which will provide visitors with a world-class facility, coupled with the renowned service of Mandarin Oriental."

Phuket is Thailand's largest island and a leading South East Asian resort destination, with a wealth of unique cultural charm and beauty. Located in the Andaman Sea, Phuket provides visitors with a range of leisure pursuits including golf, yachting, scuba diving and watersports, restaurants, wellness options and retail. With a prime and secluded location, along Millionaire Mile's winding coastline, the resort is within 30-minutes from the airport. Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will provide an ideal getaway for guests looking for a luxurious and private resort stay.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.

-end-

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

Abbey Nayor(anayor@mohg.com)

Sally de Souza(sallydes@mohg.com)

The Americas

Corporate

Tel: +1 (212) 830 9383

Tel: +852 2895 9160

Vanina Sommer(vsommer@mohg.com)

Shevaun Leach(shevaunl@mohg.com)

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Tel: +33 (1) 70 98 70 50

Tel: +852 2895 9286

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
11:42aMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces New Resort Project In Phuket, Thaila..
PU
11:42aTHE LANDMARK MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG : Glass Bottled Water And Garden-Fresh Food
PU
09/03EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF THE RED CITY : Very Marrakech
PU
08/28MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : launches new offerings at Marrakech and Washin..
AQ
08/27MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Taipei, collaborates with diptyque for an indu..
AQ
08/27MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : The Spa At Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC La..
AQ
08/20MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Canouan Celebrates Romance With Customized Off..
PU
08/19MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Mindful Meetings by Mandarin Oriental
AQ
08/17MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : A Symphonic Escapade At Mandarin Oriental, Mac..
PU
08/15MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/03First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Quarterly Commentary Q1 2018 
03/08Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
01/04Jardine Matheson Has Another Great Year 
2016MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Slow And Steady 
2016Jardine Matheson Is Still Probably The Best Way To Invest In Asia 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 2 636 M
Chart MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mandarin Oriental International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target -19%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter James Holland Riley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
Charles Stuart Dickie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Monika Nerger Chief Information Officer
Elias Edouard Ettedgui Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED3.47%2 636
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-32.11%5 528
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC0.58%4 420
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC6.21%3 894
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.49%3 440
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-24.90%3 214
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.