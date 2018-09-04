Mandarin Oriental International : Announces New Resort Project In Phuket, Thailand

MANDARIN ORIENTAL ANNOUNCES NEW RESORT PROJECT IN PHUKET,

THAILAND

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new luxury resort on Phuket Island in Thailand which is scheduled to open in 2022.

Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will be located on one of the rare undeveloped beachfront sites still to be found on 'Millionaire's Mile on the west coast of Phuket island. It will occupy 9.5

hectares of land in the secluded and picturesque Laem Singh Bay. The hotel's 105 rooms, including 37 bespoke pool villas, will offer guests exceptional accommodation, with significant outdoor spaces, all of which will provide panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the sunset. The site itself encloses a white sand beach with rocky outcrops, providing excellent access for snorkelling and swimming.

Facilities include three restaurants and bars with magnificent ocean front settings, comprising an all-day dining venue, specialty restaurant, sunset bar and a beach club. There will be a range of flexible function facilities, ideal for landmark events, social gatherings or business meetings.

The Group's signature wellness therapies and treatments will be provided in a spacious Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a well-equipped fitness centre and two outdoor swimming pools. A Kid's Club and a host of outdoor leisure pursuits will also be available.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental said, "Phuket is one of Asia's leading leisure destinations and we are delighted to have found such a special site on which to develop our resort. The Group's established reputation and experience in delivering award-winning service and facilities at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, when combined with this stunning new property, will provide guests a unique proposition for a luxury visit to the entrancing Kingdom of Thailand. We look forward to working with our partners to create this."

The project ownership is represented by Grand Larn Luang Co., Ltd.

Sansrit Yenbamrung, CEO of Grand Larn Luang said, "We are pleased to partner with Mandarin Oriental on this very exciting project, which will provide visitors with a world-class facility, coupled with the renowned service of Mandarin Oriental."

Phuket is Thailand's largest island and a leading South East Asian resort destination, with a wealth of unique cultural charm and beauty. Located in the Andaman Sea, Phuket provides visitors with a range of leisure pursuits including golf, yachting, scuba diving and watersports, restaurants, wellness options and retail. With a prime and secluded location, along Millionaire Mile's winding coastline, the resort is within 30-minutes from the airport. Mandarin Oriental, Phuket will provide an ideal getaway for guests looking for a luxurious and private resort stay.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.