MANDARIN ORIENTAL, CANOUAN CELEBRATES ROMANCE WITH

CUSTOMIZED OFFERS

Hong Kong, 20 August 2018 - With its seductive, hideaway beaches, sultry sea waters, lush tropical terrain and indulgently elegant accommodations, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan naturally inspires romance, making it ideal for destination weddings, vow renewals and anniversary celebrations. Located on 1,200 acres on the island's northern shore, known as Grenadines Estate, there are many stunning venues on offer including the resort's poolside terrace overlooking Godahl Beach, the dramatic Crescent Court, The Spa Pavilion by the sea and a charming 17th Century Anglican Church brought to the island stone by stone in the early 1800's.

The following packages have been created to ignite the imagination for bespoke wedding,anniversary and vow renewal celebrations tailored to reflect each couples' personal style and taste.

"I Do" Wedding Package

The "I Do" Wedding Package will ensure that this special day is stress free, and includes:

• A selection of romantic ceremony venues to choose from

• Non-denominational civil ceremony for two with a local officiant

• Bridal bouquet and a tropical boutonniere for the groom

• Miniature two-tiered wedding cake

• Signature Canouan Cake Dance, an island tradition where the bride does not see the cake on her wedding day until it's danced to her.

• Photographer for one hour, and access to online proof gallery

• Musical soloist for the ceremony

• Private dining for two under the stars

• Bespoke wedding night amenity

• Services of a Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Wedding Specialist

• Round-trip airport Concierge services in both Canouan and Barbados -more-

The "I Do" Wedding Package starts at USD 6,000 and is only available to guests staying at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan for one or more nights. The offer is exclusive of accommodation, flights and meals.

Vow Renewal Package

The Vow Renewal Package is the perfect way to commemorate a significant anniversary or to simply celebrate a couples' commitment to each other. This package includes:

• A selection of romantic ceremony venues to choose from

• Services of a Mandarin Oriental, Canouan Event Specialist

• Civil ceremony for two performed with a local officiant

• Miniature two-tiered wedding cake

• Signature Canouan Cake Dance, an island tradition where the bride doesn't see the cake until her wedding day when it's danced to her.

• Tropical bouquet for her and boutinniere for him

• Intimate dinner for two under the stars

• Bespoke turndown amenity

• Round-trip airport Concierge services in both Canouan and Barbados

The Vow Renewal Package starts at USD 5,000 and is only available to guests staying at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan for one or more nights. The offer is exclusive of accommodation, flights and meals.

We Are Gathered Together Package

This package offers everything needed to create a special event to celebrate a couples' union with family and friends. The We Are Gathered Together Package includes:

• A selection of romantic ceremony venues to choose from

• Services of a Mandarin Oriental, Canouan wedding specialist

• Hair stylist for the bride

-more-

• Complimentary pressing of bridal attire

• Civil ceremony with a local officiant

• Bridal bouquet for her and tropical boutinniere for him

• Bamboo canopy with floral décor, flower petal aisle, and choice of white or teak wood guest chairs, plus a musical trio for the ceremony

• Custom three-tiered customized wedding cake

• Signature Canouan Cake Dance, an island tradition where the bride does not see the the cake until her wedding day when it's danced to her

• Photographer for two hours, and access to online proof gallery

• Cinematographer for two-hours

• One 50-minute couples' massage

• Bespoke wedding night amenity

• Complimentary room upgrade for the couple

• Round-trip airport Concierge services in both Canouan and Barbados

The We Are Gathered Together Package starts at USD 15,000 and is only available to guests staying at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan for one or more nights. The offer is exclusive of accommodation, flights and meals.

First Anniversary On Us!

Guests can book the wedding of their dreams at Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, and return to celebrate their first-year anniversary with a complimentary two-night stay.

For enquiry, please visit here.

-more-

About Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

Located in St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan is Mandarin Oriental's first Caribbean resort and a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. The resort elegantly blends colonial and chic contemporary styles among its lavish suites and stylishly sophisticated villas nestled on the hillside along a stunning stretch of Godahl Beach. Mindfully built with impeccable attention to detail, the resort features a selection of restaurants that serve a variety of international culinary delights in beautifully appointed settings. With Mandarin Oriental's renowned reputation for legendary spas around the world, The Spa doesn't disappoint with sea-view, en suite treatment palapas and therapists meticulously trained to relax, sooth and decompress. Canouan Island's immaculate beaches, championship 18-hole, Fazio- designed golf course and luxury super-yacht marina provide guests with a wide range of activities to be enjoyed with Mandarin Oriental's legendary service and warm welcoming smiles that bring a new level of hospitality to the Caribbean.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 32 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.