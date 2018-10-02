Mandarin Oriental International : Chic New MO BAR Debuts At Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

CHIC NEW MO BAR DEBUTS AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL, SINGAPORE

Hong Kong, 2 October 2018 - Mandarin Oriental, Singapore has unveiled its new bar concept - MO BAR,a chic new addition to Singapore's dynamic bar scene.

The result of a unique collaboration with award-winning bar developers, Proof & Company, MO BAR is located on the hotel's fourth floor with floor-to-ceiling views of Marina Bay.

Blueplate Studios by Wilson Associates has overseen the design, which has been inspired by the Pacific Ocean. The sophisticated décor incorporates travel artefacts, hand-carved wooden sculptures, etched metal panels and hand-woven tapestries. A distinctive bar counter takes centre stage and offers guests a front row seat from which to view the skilled mixology team in action.

The drinks menu has been created by Bar Manager Michele Mariotti, who has worked at many of Europe's most esteemed bars. There are 14 cocktails available including 'Coconut Beaches of Fiji' with pisco, lychee cordial and carbonated coconut cream and 'Mother of Dragons' with strawberry aloe vera, red dragon fruit juice and cachaça. The list also includes mocktails, beers and wines, and a one-of-a-kind MO BAR Pilsner, developed in collaboration with local craft brewery, Archipelago.

Gourmet light bite highlights comprise 'Indo-China Prawns with Masala Mayo', 'Singdog with Achar' and the exquisite 'Avocado' dessert filled with avocado mousse and Gula Melaka ice cream. The hotel's popular afternoon tea is also served daily, featuring artisan pastries and a myriad of accompanying local delights, with the personalised service for which Mandarin Oriental is renowned.

"We are very pleased to be collaborating with the talented Proof & Company team, and look forward to welcoming discerning Singapore residents, and international guests to our chic and vibrant new space." said Christian Hassing, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

Opening Hours

Sunday to Thursday: 11 to 1am

Friday, Saturday and eve of Public Holidays: 11 to 2am

Afternoon Tea Monday to Friday: 3 to 5pm

Two sittings for Afternoon Tea for Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays: 12.30 to 2.30pm

and 3 to 5pm.

For further information, log on to mandarinoriental/singapore.Reservations can be made by emailing mosin-dining@mohg.com or calling +65 6885 3500.

About Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is one of the world's foremost luxury hotels. It is the only hotel in the city that has been awarded Five-Star status for both accommodation and spa in the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide for seven consecutive years (2012 to 2018). This award-winning property has a prime location, close to the financial hub, with easy access to nearby luxury boutiques and entertainment venues, and minutes away from Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The hotel features an impressive atrium lobby with 527 rooms and suites. Facilities also include the Oriental Club Lounge, an intimate spa, extensive meeting and banqueting facilities, five renowned restaurants and two lounges overlooking the spectacular Marina Bay.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

