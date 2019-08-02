Log in
Mandarin Oriental International Limited

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MOIL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mandarin Oriental International : Director Declaration – Appointment of Lincoln Leong as a Non-Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited

08/02/2019 | 09:45am EDT

Regulatory Story

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the 'Company')

We wish to advise that Mr Lincoln K K Leong, Director of the Company, was appointed as a director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, a publicly quoted company, with effect from 2nd August 2019.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Mandarin Oriental International Limited

2nd August 2019

www.mandarinoriental.com

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 13:44:04 UTC
