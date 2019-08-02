Mandarin Oriental International : Director Declaration – Appointment of Lincoln Leong as a Non-Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited

Director Declaration - RNS - London Stock Exchange Page 1 of 1

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd- MDO Director Declaration Released 11:11 02-Aug-2019

RNS Number : 7518H

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd 02 August 2019

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the 'Company')

We wish to advise that Mr Lincoln K K Leong, Director of the Company, was appointed as a director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, a publicly quoted company, with effect from 2nd August 2019.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Mandarin Oriental International Limited

2nd August 2019

www.mandarinoriental.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visitwww.rns.com.

END

RDNMMGGRGZGGLZM

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries.Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Director Declaration - RNS

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detai... 8/2/2019