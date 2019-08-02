Mandarin Oriental International : Director Declaration – Appointment of Lincoln Leong as a Non-Executive Director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited

Director Declaration - RNS - London Stock Exchange Page 1 of 1
Mandarin Oriental International Ltd- MDO Director Declaration Released 11:11 02-Aug-2019
Mandarin Oriental International Ltd 02 August 2019
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the 'Company')
We wish to advise that Mr Lincoln K K Leong, Director of the Company, was appointed as a director of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, a publicly quoted company, with effect from 2nd August 2019.
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
For and on behalf of Mandarin Oriental International Limited
2nd August 2019
www.mandarinoriental.com
