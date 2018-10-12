Log in
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)
My previous session
Mandarin Oriental International : , Geneva Opens "Suite Beauté" In Partnership With Bellefontaine, And Launches Room Package To Celebrate

10/12/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, GENEVA OPENS "SUITE BEAUTÉ" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BELLEFONTAINE, AND LAUNCHES ROOM PACKAGE TO CELEBRATE

Hong Kong, 12 October 2018 - Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has opened a space dedicated to beauty and relaxation at the hotel in partnership with Maison de Beauté Bellefontaine Switzerland. The contemporary Suite Beauté provides a range of exclusive treatments that guests can enjoy, along with everything else the five-star hotel has to offer, when booking its new Swiss Beauty & Wellness Experience luxury accommodation package.

Guests can experience Bellefontaine's moisturising or anti-ageing treatments for face and body as well as relaxing, energising and anti-jet lag signature massages, either at the Suite Beauté or in-room. Bellefontaine cosmetics are made using the latest biotechnology to extract the optimum benefits from their natural active ingredients and are enhanced by specially devised massage techniques.

Mandarin Oriental, Geneva and Bellefontaine share oriental and Swiss heritage. Bellefontaine's founder, Peter Yip, comes from a family of artists in Hong Kong, where Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group was founded.

To celebrate the opening of the Suite Beauté, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva is launching the SwissBeauty & Wellness Experience room package, which is priced from CHF 789 per night.

Available until 31 December 2019, it includes:

  • Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

  • One 60-minute signature Suite Beauté treatment

  • Buffet breakfast for two at the restaurant

  • One signature Bellefontaine gift in your room

The Swiss Beauty & Wellness Experience offer is subject to availability. Additional nights will be charged at best available rates. For more information or bookings visit www.mandarinoriental.com/geneva.

-more-

Page 2

About Bellefontaine Switzerland

Created in 2006 by Peter Yip, an aesthete born into a family of painters in Hong Kong, Bellefontaine Switzerland is a Geneva-based beauty brand specialising in anti-ageing remedies. An ambassador for Swiss expertise in cosmetic treatments, the brand has a presence in Europe,

Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, please visit the Bellefontaine website.

About Mandarin Oriental, Geneva

A living example of Swiss hotel tradition at its very best, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has a superb location on the River Rhône, located within the heart of the city's shopping, historic and business districts. The hotel features 181 elegant and spacious guestrooms and suites, with many suites enjoying private terraces with supreme views of the river, Old Town and snow-capped mountains. Fine dining, unparalleled service and luxury accommodation make this the ideal choice for discerning travellers.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.

-end-

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

Vanina Sommer(vsommer@mohg.com)Europe, Middle East & Africa

Tel. +33 (1) 70 98 70 50

Mandarin Oriental, Geneva

Audrey Jung(ajung@mohg.com)Marketing & Communications Manager Tel. +41 (22) 909 09 04

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 16:47:09 UTC
