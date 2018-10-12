MANDARIN ORIENTAL, GENEVA OPENS "SUITE BEAUTÉ" IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BELLEFONTAINE, AND LAUNCHES ROOM PACKAGE TO CELEBRATE

Hong Kong, 12 October 2018 - Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has opened a space dedicated to beauty and relaxation at the hotel in partnership with Maison de Beauté Bellefontaine Switzerland. The contemporary Suite Beauté provides a range of exclusive treatments that guests can enjoy, along with everything else the five-star hotel has to offer, when booking its new Swiss Beauty & Wellness Experience luxury accommodation package.

Guests can experience Bellefontaine's moisturising or anti-ageing treatments for face and body as well as relaxing, energising and anti-jet lag signature massages, either at the Suite Beauté or in-room. Bellefontaine cosmetics are made using the latest biotechnology to extract the optimum benefits from their natural active ingredients and are enhanced by specially devised massage techniques.

Mandarin Oriental, Geneva and Bellefontaine share oriental and Swiss heritage. Bellefontaine's founder, Peter Yip, comes from a family of artists in Hong Kong, where Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group was founded.

To celebrate the opening of the Suite Beauté, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva is launching the SwissBeauty & Wellness Experience room package, which is priced from CHF 789 per night.

Available until 31 December 2019, it includes:

• Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

• One 60-minute signature Suite Beauté treatment

• Buffet breakfast for two at the restaurant

• One signature Bellefontaine gift in your room

The Swiss Beauty & Wellness Experience offer is subject to availability. Additional nights will be charged at best available rates. For more information or bookings visit www.mandarinoriental.com/geneva.

About Bellefontaine Switzerland

Created in 2006 by Peter Yip, an aesthete born into a family of painters in Hong Kong, Bellefontaine Switzerland is a Geneva-based beauty brand specialising in anti-ageing remedies. An ambassador for Swiss expertise in cosmetic treatments, the brand has a presence in Europe,

Asia, the Middle East and North America. For more information, please visit the Bellefontaine website.

About Mandarin Oriental, Geneva

A living example of Swiss hotel tradition at its very best, Mandarin Oriental, Geneva has a superb location on the River Rhône, located within the heart of the city's shopping, historic and business districts. The hotel features 181 elegant and spacious guestrooms and suites, with many suites enjoying private terraces with supreme views of the river, Old Town and snow-capped mountains. Fine dining, unparalleled service and luxury accommodation make this the ideal choice for discerning travellers.

