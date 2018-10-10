Mandarin Oriental International : 'Get Carried Away' With Luxurious Villa Stays And Complimentary Private Jet Flights At Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

'GET CARRIED AWAY' WITH LUXURIOUS VILLA STAYS AND

COMPLIMENTARY PRIVATE JET FLIGHTS AT

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, CANOUAN

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018 - Mandarin Oriental, Canouan guests travel in style with complimentary private jet flights and accommodations in one of the resort's new, stylishly spacious Italian-design Patio Villas when booking the Get Carried Away offer.

With a stay of seven nights or more, Get Carried Away includes accommodations in a two or three-bedroom Patio Villa with two complimentary round-trip flights on the resort's private jet between Canouan Island and Barbados. Also included is VIP airport concierge service in Barbados, a villa butler, private chef services, complimentary WiFi, Pirate Kids' Club access, watersports, fitness activities and daily honour bar.

Just completed this year, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan's seven sophisticated, contemporary-style Patio Villas sit on the hillside overlooking Godahl Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. Designed by Italian architects from Milan, these luxury residences are made from natural stone, wood and glass and gracefully meld with the surrounding tropical landscape. Each villa features dramatic high ceilings, captivating sea views and a private, ocean-facing outdoor patio with an infinity pool and Jacuzzi. Perfect for families and friends, all Patio Villas have fully-equipped kitchens and come with up to two golf carts.

The Get Carried Away offer is valid from 19 December 2018 through 19 December 2019 with rates starting at USD4,500 plus tax, service charges and Climate Resiliency Levy. This offer is subject to availability and cannot be combined with other offers. Guests are encouraged to confirm the resort's private jet availability before booking flights between Barbados and their home airport. This is a culmulative offer so guests who book a Patio Villa for 10 nights will receive four round-trip seats on the resort's private jet. For reservations, visit www.mandarinoriental.com.

About Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

Located in St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan is Mandarin Oriental's first Caribbean resort and a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Elegantly blending colonial and chic contemporary styles among its lavish suites and stylishly sophisticated villas, the resort is nestled on the hillside along a stunning stretch of Godahl Beach. Mindfully built with impeccable attention to detail, the resort features restaurants that serve a variety of international culinary delights in beautifully appointed settings. With Mandarin Oriental's renowned reputation for legendary spas around the world, The Spa doesn't disappoint with sea-view, en suite treatment palapas and therapists meticulously trained to relax, sooth and decompress. Canouan Island's immaculate beaches, championship 18-hole, Fazio- designed golf course and luxury super-yacht marina provide guests with a range of activities to be enjoyed with

Mandarin Oriental's legendary service and warm welcoming smiles that bring a new level of hospitality to the Caribbean.

Link to Mandarin Oriental, Canouan images: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/media/photos-and-videos/?loc=canouan

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.

